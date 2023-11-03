Drew McIntyre to come face to face with a blast from his past at WWE Crown Jewel? Analyzing all possibilities

Drew McIntyre cannot afford to lose at WWE Crown Jewel. The Scottish Warrior will challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Is it possible that McIntyre could come face to face with a blast from the past after his potential win at the PLE?

The person in question is none other than Goldberg. To answer the question, no. The WWE Hall of Famer won’t likely confront Drew McIntyre during or after his match against Seth Rollins for the world title at WWE Crown Jewel.

Goldberg’s feud with McIntyre in 2021 was a one-off to solidify the Scottish Warrior’s WWE Championship run. The veteran had appeared on the Legends Night episode of RAW on January 4 to challenge McIntyre for his title.

The two met at the Royal Rumble on January 31, where McIntyre defeated Goldberg in under three minutes to retain his title. The Hall of Famer wrestled three more matches, two of which came against Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam and Crown Jewel, before becoming a free agent.

What is Drew McIntyre’s win-loss record at WWE Crown Jewel?

Drew McIntyre has worked all WWE Crown Jewel events up until 2022. He accompanied Dolph Ziggler during the inaugural show, was part of Team Flair the following year, lost to Big E for the WWE Championship at the 2021 edition of the PLE, and won the Steel Cage match against Karrion Kross in 2022.

Based on the matches he’s wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel, McIntyre is 2-1 at the Saudi PLE. His former opponent, Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is 3-0 at the event. The Tribal Chief’s last Crown Jewel win came in 2022 against Logan Paul.

It remains to be seen if both men will emerge as the winners in their respective title matches.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think