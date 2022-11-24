Drew McIntyre comments on Former WWE Champion's desired return to top of the card

Top WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently commented on SmackDown star Jinder Mahal's return to the ring.

McIntyre and Mahal have been through the wrestling trenches together as they were previously part of the comical low-card act, 3MB (Three Man Band), along with Heath Slater. Both stars would eventually go on to bigger and better things as they each won the coveted WWE title later in their careers.

During a recent interview with Cricket Next, the Scottish star was asked about Jinder's return to WWE TV, where he touched upon their friendship and Mahal's skills as a wrestler.

"Jinder and I are always in touch. He’s one of my best friends in the world. He’s in a very good place right now, very namaste. He’s working hard on making a big comeback, making a big splash, and showing the world just how talented he truly is and why he is a former world champion." (H/T EWrestling News)

Check out the full interview below:

After a 5-month absence, Jinder Mahal recently made a brief return on the November 11th, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he lost against Braun Strowman in the opening round of the WWE World Cup.

Drew McIntyre does not have the same level of respect for the current WWE World Champion

Unlike Mahal, Drew does not feel the same way about the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with whom he has had various main event battles.

Continuing to speak with Cricket Next, Drew McIntyre said that the respect he once had for the Tribal Chief is long gone.

"Roman [Reigns] someday I used to respect so much as a man, as a performer, as a workhorse. He's incredible in the ring but he's not the workhorse he once was," Drew McIntyre explained. (H/T Sportskeeda)

McIntyre and Reigns will once again collide this Saturday alongside eight other stars as two teams of 5 will do battle inside two combined steel cages at Survivor Series War Games.

