5 Directions for Drew McIntyre after his crushing loss at WrestleMania to Bobby Lashley

At WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre clashed with Bobby Lashley with the WWE Championship on the line in the opening contest. What a slugfest it was from start to finish!

However, it was the All-Mighty Champion that persevered during the contest. Bobby Lashley did not need The Hurt Business by his side to make Drew McIntyre pass out and prove his dominance to all.

The question now remains: where does Drew McIntyre go from here, following his crushing loss to the Champion? Following WrestleMania, will he slip and slide down the ranks or still stay in the title picture?

NOTE: It's unlikely that Brock Lesnar, even if he returns on the RAW after WrestleMania 37, will compete at the next pay-per-view after missing SummerSlam. If Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar has to happen, it may take place at a stage like WrestleMania.

#5 Keith Lee returns on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania and aligns with Bobby Lashley to take Drew McIntyre out

MVP recently said that he and Bobby Lashley were looking for applicants to join The Hurt Business. Could Keith Lee align with MVP and Bobby Lashley on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania, becoming their muscle, so to speak? Drew McIntyre vs. The Hurt Business can continue in this manner, but the rematch could happen down the line once Drew McIntyre has run through Keith Lee.

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre are two big bulls who could have quite the feud after WrestleMania. These are not two men who'll be gentle with one another. No, when they confront each other, fists will fly.

Keith Lee has been away from action for too long and he needs to make up for it after WrestleMania 37. What a feud it would be!

