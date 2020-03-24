Drew McIntyre discusses the possibility of becoming the first-ever British WWE Champion

The Scotsman is on the cusp of making yet more history at WrestleMania!

How does Drew McIntyre feel about becoming the first-ever British WWE Champion?

Does Drew McIntyre have Brock Lesnar's number?

At the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre made history when he became the first-ever British Royal Rumble winner and stamped his ticket to WrestleMania to face off against a man who dominated in the match before the Scotsman triumphantly eliminated him in Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre had previously been in the UK to talk to media ahead of WrestleMania, however, that trip was abruptly cut short and he returned to the US. The Scottish Psychopath, though, would participate in a Q&A session with WWE UK, and reveal his feelings regarding the possibility of becoming the first-ever Scottish and British WWE Champion.

“I don’t think there are quite the words for it. I had visions for how it would go in that stadium but, right now, looking at the bigger picture, the fact that I’ve got the opportunity to fight for the WWE Title, after an 18 year journey, against Brock Lesnar, in the main event at WrestleMania…

McIntyre then opened up about how the situation could provide a much-needed escape for everyone - something he would go on to say was incredibly important, with regards to WWE continuing to create programming for the WWE Universe at this current time.

"This can be a moment of escape for everybody. Finally, after 19 years, becoming the first British Champion, hopefully will make people feel something on a deeper level and that is very important to me too.”

