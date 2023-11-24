Drew McIntyre to go against The Judgment Day and team with debuting WWE stars after Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

The stage is set for The Judgment Day to take on the biggest babyfaces on WWE RAW in a cage match, but their ally could emerge as their next big threat following Survivor Series: WarGames.

Rhea Ripley used Drew McIntyre's disdain for Jey Uso to convince him to join the Judgment Day. He will join forces with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh to take on the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

It is worth noting that Drew McIntyre has openly expressed his dislike for each Judgment Day member. The Scottish Warrior bluntly stated that he is only competing alongside them to get his hands on Jey Uso.

If McIntyre doesn't join The Judgment Day, he may end up feuding with the faction on WWE RAW after Survivor Series. Recent backstage reports have claimed that WWE is prepared to bring former NXT Tag Team Champion Gallus onto the main roster.

McIntyre could form a heel stable with the popular NXT Tag Team to put The Judgment Day on notice. Gallus had an incredible Pub Rules Match with Tyler Bate, Butch, and Ridge Holland, where they defeated The Brawling Brutes.

Drew McIntyre earned a huge advantage for The Judgment Day before WWE Survivor Series

The final episode of RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames saw Drew McIntyre defeat Jey Uso in the WarGames Advantage Match. The win will allow The Scottish Warrior's team to enter first, placing the odds in favor of the heels until all ten superstars are inside the cage.

It is worth noting that Damian Priest -- the team's leader for the WarGames match -- has also expressed his dislike for McIntyre. Although they have all agreed to keep their differences aside for the upcoming match, there are chances of clashing egos costing them a big win despite the advantage.