Drew McIntyre could join AEW after his WWE contract ends if they agree on one major condition

Drew McIntyre has become one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE over the past few years thanks to his incredible in-ring skills, larger-than-life personality, and powerful presence. However, recent reports suggest that the Scottish Warrior has failed to negotiate a new contract with WWE, leaving many fans wondering what the future holds for him. McIntyre removing mention of WWE on his social media handles further fueled the fire.

Drew McIntyre may be considering a move to AEW if they can offer him creative freedom and a chance to showcase his talents in a new environment. While this is still just speculation, it is clear that McIntyre has become a hot commodity in the wrestling world, and many fans would love to see him continue to thrive in the industry.

One condition that would be paramount in why McIntyre may be considering a move to AEW is if they agree to give him greater creative freedom. In WWE, wrestlers often have limited input into their storylines and character development, which can be frustrating for those who have a strong vision for their character.

AEW, on the other hand, has a reputation for giving their wrestlers more creative control, which could be appealing to McIntyre as he has not been given an opportunity to shine in WWE lately.

If McIntyre were to jump ship to Tony Khan's company, it would be a significant loss for WWE, as he has become one of their most beloved and respected stars. However, it could also be a major opportunity for Drew McIntyre to take his career to the next level.

Should Drew McIntyre go to AEW?

Of course, there are still many factors to consider when it comes to a potential move to AEW. McIntyre has been with WWE for many years and has built up a significant following, which could make it difficult for him to start fresh in the rival promotion.

Additionally, AEW is still a relatively new player in the wrestling industry, and there are no guarantees that they will be able to offer McIntyre the same level of exposure and success that he has experienced in WWE.

Overall, the speculation surrounding Drew McIntyre's potential move to AEW is intriguing, and fans will be keeping a close eye on any developments in the coming months.

While it is unclear what the future holds for McIntyre, there's no denying that he is one of the most talented wrestlers in the industry, and fans are eager to see him continue to thrive and succeed, no matter where he ends up.

