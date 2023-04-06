Drew McIntyre to jump ship to AEW? WWE contract-related fan theory runs wild on social media

The expiration of Drew McIntyre's WWE contract could lead to fresh opportunities for the former World Champion.

Once the poster boy of the promotion, McIntyre's latest run in the Stamford-based promotion has been somewhat unimpressive. He hasn't won any gold for a while, and his character is constantly focusing on a hot-and-cold relationship with Sheamus.

It was reported that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is in its final year. Both parties weren't close to another deal, but an update clarified that McIntyre wants to wait until his contract renewal is imminent, which will be anytime within the next nine months. The Scottish Warrior did hint at being doubtful of renewing his contract as he would take all factors into consideration before making a decision.

Wrestling fans are already speculating on Drew McIntyre's entry into All Elite Wrestling after his five-year deal comes to a close. Tony Khan's announcement of the AEW All In PPV to be held in London, United Kingdom, has further added to the belief. Twitter user @WrestleBanana posted an edited picture of 'Drew Galloway' being All Elite, with his supposed debut happening at All In.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.



Y'all seeing the vision? Tony Khan announces ALL IN for London in August. Drew Mcintyre's contract ends in July and he's not renewing.Y'all seeing the vision? https://t.co/W7BVkheWc7

Surprisingly, Tony Khan could be keeping his options open if Drew decides to jump ship to AEW. The event on August 27, 2023, will be perfect to incorporate the babyface into their roster. Although it is rumored that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract has a nine-month non-compete clause, the reality may be different.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in July also happens to be in London. Drew is a favorite to win the men's ladder match, although it hasn't been confirmed whether he will participate.

Could Vince McMahon's return to creative influence Drew McIntyre's decision to stay with WWE?

Following the supposed RAW involvement, there has been constant talk about how Vince McMahon's return to the creative side could influence the locker room. Fears of a mass exodus of superstars, along with the talent morale being low continue to spread like wildfire in the wrestling world.

#WWE PWInsider was told that about 15-20 minutes before Raw went live on the air, a number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered. #WWE Raw #VinceMcMahon PWInsider was told that about 15-20 minutes before Raw went live on the air, a number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered.#WWE #WWERaw #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/gPCz75ixU6

McMahon's return to WWE creative could be tiresome for some talent, but not for Drew McIntyre. They share a respectful relationship and often come up with creative ideas together. The Scottish Warrior's push to the main event scene from 2019-2021 shows the amount of faith Vince has in his top-tier superstar.

"I would not do something that I’m convinced is not going to work, unless I’m told by the man himself (Vince McMahon). In our world, Vince gets the final say. And he's very open. His door is always open. He's always going to listen. If you feel strongly about something, he wants to hear your opinion, because he wants the best show possible," said McIntyre. (H/T Bleacher Report)

Drew McIntyre could stall a re-signing with WWE or join AEW for a couple of months until he decides, probably in 2024, which is the more lucrative and interesting route.

