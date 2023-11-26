Drew McIntyre to leave WWE and join AEW following his angry walkout at Survivor Series before CM Punk's return? Exploring the chances

Drew McIntyre has been making headlines as the former WWE Champion could be seen storming out of the ring following his War Games match at Survivor Series. PWInsider reports that McIntyre was indeed upset and slammed his door after returning backstage and stormed out of the arena.

''McIntyre stormed into the back, slammed his locker room door, threw on a Hoodie and immediately left the Allstate Arena. It was obvious to everyone that McIntyre was angry, but no word yet as to why. It was such a loud and obvious situation that a lot of people witnessed it and it's become a subject of conversation over the last hour,'' stated PWInsider

There is speculation that McIntyre was not happy with CM Punk returning to the company. While he exited the ring even before Punk returned, there are reports that everyone in the War Games match had prior knowledge of Punk making an appearance after the match.

There are also reports stating that McIntyre has not re-signed with the company. Adding to the fact that he was clearly unhappy after the match, it could be a clear sign that the Scottish Warrior has made up his mind not to renew his WWE contract and leave the company in 2024. It is likely that he will join AEW if he chooses to leave.

Could Drew McIntyre be feeling short-changed by WWE again?

Drew McIntyre is known as the face of WWE's Thunderdome era as he was the WWE Champion during the time when there were no fans in attendance. He has been looking for redemption for a long time and despite coming close to winning a World Championship, the company has not pulled the trigger on him.

With his new heel persona, fans believed that he would finally be getting his moment of glory by becoming the one to dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Champion. However, Punk's arrival in WWE is an indication that the company is planning a feud between Punk and Rollins.

It is possible that Drew McIntyre felt that his chance had been delayed yet again and would be better suited to go to AEW where he would be respected.

Do you think Drew's walkout was part of a storyline or is it an indication of a shift in his relationship with WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

