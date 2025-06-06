Drew McIntyre may not return to WWE alone

Drew McIntyre suffered a loss against Damian Priest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in May 2025. Since then, the Scottish Warrior has been absent from the company, and it seems like he is written off from television already.

The former Royal Rumble winner is also dealing with injuries. As per reports, the Scottishman is set to take some lengthy time off as part of his current contract. Additionally, McIntyre is pretty banged up and is on hiatus to heal himself.

Whenever Drew makes his return, there is a possibility that he may not return alone and instead show up with The Rock. The Final Boss last appeared on WWE TV at Elimination Chamber this year, where he disclosed his secret alliance with John Cena.

Since then, there have been only references to the Hollywood star in Cena's retirement tour, but no physical presence yet. The reason why Drew McIntyre may return with the People's Champion is that he could be introduced as the newest member of The Rock's alliance.

As of now, Cena and Travis Scott are only part of it. There were many speculations about McIntyre joining them, but that didn't come to fruition. This long absence from the former World Champion presents WWE with the opportunity to finally execute this angle.

Recently, McIntyre and The Final Boss have also worked on Project Rock. In this, the 39-year-old star is leading the campaign. This non-WWE project further intensifies the hype among fans to see Drew and Rock team up. Also, if this scenario unfolds, The Rock will already have his next corporate Champion following the retirement of John Cena this year.

Overall, it remains to be seen how McIntyre will make his return to the Stamford-based promotion. An alliance with the Final Boss will definitely be a great move for him and could be a massive way for his comeback.

Drew McIntyre should return to WWE with a massive change, said a veteran

There are many ways in which McIntyre could make his return to the company. One potential way could be for Drew to make his comeback as the babyface star.

In a conversation following Saturday Night's Main Event, Eric Bischoff said that he wants the former World Champion to make his return in a heroic character. Bischoff said,

"I like him as a babyface. I just do. He's that Scottish Warrior. He's Braveheart, modern-day version of it. I love that. I could listen to him cut promos all afternoon. I just love his stuff. He's so good".

Drew McIntyre has previously portrayed a good character in the company and received massive love from the fans. So, it won't be a surprise if WWE plans to turn him into a babyface star again upon his upcoming return.

