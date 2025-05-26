Top WWE heel should return as a babyface, Eric Bischoff says

Eric Bischoff worked for WWE as an authority figure between 2002 and 2005 before returning for a short spell as SmackDown Executive Director in 2019. In a recent podcast episode, the Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on Drew McIntyre's possible storyline direction.

McIntyre lost a Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Scottish Warrior is set to take time off from WWE due to injury.

Reviewing Saturday Night's Main Event, Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that he wants the villainous McIntyre to return as a good guy:

"I like him as a babyface. I just do. He's that Scottish Warrior. He's Braveheart, modern-day version of it. I love that. I could listen to him cut promos all afternoon. I just love his stuff. He's so good." [1:01:24 – 1:01:44]

McIntyre previously performed as a babyface from late 2019 to late 2023. The 39-year-old became one of WWE's most popular stars shortly after turning face. During that time, he won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble and defeated Brock Lesnar in the WrestleMania 36 main event to capture the WWE Championship.

Eric Bischoff reacts to Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

The Steel Cage Match ended with Damian Priest hitting Drew McIntyre with a Con-Chair-To before walking out of the steel cage to secure the victory.

Many fans criticized the manner of Priest's win. Jesse Ventura, a color commentator for the match, even described The Archer of Infamy as a "coward."

While Eric Bischoff agreed that the finish was unusual, he is willing to wait and see where the storyline goes next:

"They may have a reason for doing it. I can't imagine what that reason might be because I'm not living in their moment or in their world talking about this stuff, but you always have to allow yourself to go, 'I'm pretty sure that was really bad,' but maybe there's a reason for it." [19:46 – 20:05]

Bischoff also said one of the most anticipated matches at Saturday Night's Main Event felt "awkward" and "rushed."

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Eric Bischoff's quotes from this article.

