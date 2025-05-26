Eric Bischoff critiques WWE SNME match: "Everything felt rushed"

Eric Bischoff watched WWE's latest Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Reviewing the five-match main show, the 2021 Hall of Famer felt the opening bout could have been better.

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match after Breakker pinned Zayn. The closing stages saw the returning Bronson Reed attack Punk. The Aussie powerhouse also became the latest member of Breakker, Rollins, and Paul Heyman's new faction.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff criticized the pacing of the 13-minute bout:

"Biggest takeaway for me, which affected everything that I say from this point forward, the pace was horrible. To me, it was so obvious in the very first match. Everything felt rushed. That match was just bing, bing, bing, bing. The pace of that match, and it was consistent from the very beginning to the very end, it was like bing, bing, bing, bing, bing, finish. There was no ebbs and flows of it, in terms of what was going on in the ring and the drama that they were trying to create." [11:50 – 12:38]

Saturday Night's Main Event also featured Jey Uso's successful World Heavyweight Championship defense against Logan Paul. Following the match, Cody Rhodes announced that he and Uso will face Paul and John Cena at Money in the Bank on June 7.

Eric Bischoff struggled to get invested in WWE SNME match

While premium live event matches are usually commercial-free, Saturday Night's Main Event featured breaks during in-ring contests because the show was a television special.

Aside from the adverts and rushed feeling of the show, Eric Bischoff thought the wrestlers' footwork in the first match stood out:

"The pace just took me out of it. There was no reason for me, once they made it to the ring, to really invest. They didn't give me a reason, and now, because of the pace, because everything felt rushed, it also felt awkward. There were some awkward, really obvious, awkward little things, they're not big things, it's footwork stuff more than anything else." [12:48 – 13:18]

The second match on the main show saw Zelina Vega retain the Women's United States Championship against Chelsea Green. John Cena also defeated R-Truth, while Damian Priest secured the win against Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match.

