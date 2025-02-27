Drew McIntyre to miss Elimination Chamber due to an injury and get replaced by WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre has set his sights on the approaching Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he will contest inside the grueling steel structure against five other opponents. If McIntyre emerges victorious, he will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. However, just ahead of the Elimination Chamber event, McIntyre has provided an update on his knee injury.

The Scottish Warrior revealed that he was unable to bend his knee before the latest episode of SmackDown but has no concerns regarding the injury now supposedly. Meanwhile, if McIntyre's injury worsens and he is not medically cleared till the last moment, The Rock could potentially replace him.

The Final Boss made his return on last week's SmackDown, where he expressed his desire to claim Cody Rhodes' soul. Moreover, The Great One is already confirmed to appear at the Toronto PLE. The injury angle surrounding McIntyre could allow WWE to make a last-minute change to the Elimination Chamber match, inserting The Rock into the mix.

His entry would make even more sense if the Undisputed WWE Champion refused to become a corporate champion for the member of TKO's Board of Directors. Furthermore, with Seth Rollins, John Cena, and CM Punk already competing in the match, The Rock’s history with all of them makes the situation even more intriguing.

However, as of now, there is no confirmation that The Rock will replace McIntyre and this remains purely speculative. Fans will have to wait until Saturday to see how the storyline unfolds as we move closer to WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE star predicted Drew McIntyre's Elimination Chamber victory in a stunning manner

Former WWE star Aiden English has recently made a surprise prediction for the Elimination Chamber PLE, affirming Drew McIntyre as the winner. Not only that, but Aiden also stated that The Scottish Warrior’s victory could happen in a stunning fashion, with McIntyre eliminating all the other competitors in the match.

In particular, McIntyre could eliminate CM Punk last to secure the win, reminiscent of Liv Morgan’s recent revenge tour. Previously, fans witnessed a similar display of dominance when Shayna Baszler eliminated every competitor in the women's Chamber match in 2020 to claim victory.

If WWE wants to book The Scottish Psychopath strongly heading into WrestleMania, Aiden English’s scenario could be the ideal way to do so. A triumph for McIntyre would set up a high-stakes showdown against Cody Rhodes at this year’s Showcase of The Immortals.

Additionally, eliminating CM Punk would allow Drew McIntyre to seek redemption after his previous loss against The Best in the World.

