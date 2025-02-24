Drew McIntyre shares unfortunate injury update ahead of Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre provided an unfortunate health update ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The SmackDown star will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE this Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

The Scottish Warrior spoke to Fightful Select and other media outlets in a virtual junket today to promote Elimination Chamber. The former World Heavyweight Champion was asked for an update on his knee. McIntyre noted that he couldn't bend his knee before SmackDown and asked a doctor to remove fluid from it. He added that the doctor wasn't thrilled about it, but it was medically safe to do. The veteran also took a shot at his peers and questioned their toughness.

"I'm not a p**** like a lot of the guys are now," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Jimmy Uso defeated Drew McIntyre in a singles match this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. However, McIntyre attacked Big Jim following the match and leveled him with a Claymore.

Drew McIntyre reacts to his loss to Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre was not bothered by his loss to Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown last week.

Speaking to Byron Saxton in a backstage interview, McIntyre claimed that he was not frustrated following the loss and claimed it was a fluke victory for Uso. He brought up his knee issue before stating that he wasn't making an excuse. He was also very confident of winning his third Men's Elimination Chamber Match and going on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

"Do I look frustrated? No, that's all. I'm going to the Elimination Chamber. I'm going to win for the third time, and I'm going to go to WrestleMania, [and] win the title. Why would I be frustrated? Sure, Jimmy [Uso] got a fluke win; it's the biggest moment of his career. [I had] 60 cc's [fluid] drained up my knee; never going to make an excuse," he said.

You can check out the video below for The Scottish Warrior's comments:

Drew McIntyre transferred from RAW to SmackDown earlier this month. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. It will be fascinating to see which star emerges victorious at the premium live event on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

