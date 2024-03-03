Drew McIntyre to miss 'Mania due to injury, with 8-time WWE Champion replacing him against Seth Rollins? Swerve explored 

WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre will collide with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. This came to fruition after McIntyre reigned supreme over five other superstars, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens, to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, the high-profile clash may not happen as Drew could be replaced by an eight-time WWE Champion due to injury.

The superstar in question is The Rock. McIntyre is slated to go one-on-one against Jey Uso on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Given how The Scottish Psychopath has gotten the better of Main Event Jey on a few occasions in the recent past, the real-life Bloodline member would be looking to make a statement against McIntyre on WWE RAW.

Jey could unleash his fury upon The Scottish Psychopath, potentially injuring him during the encounter. If that is indeed the case, Drew could be replaced by The Rock against Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Great One made a comeback to WWE earlier this year. However, he has faced a barrage of verbal volleys from the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, who has not taken The Rock's comeback kindly. Given the current equation between the duo, the creative team could have The Rock step in to replace McIntyre, leading to a dream clash in April.

However, these are mere speculation at this point, and fans will have to wait and see what happens next.

The Rock sent a stern warning to Seth Rollins

Real-life Bloodline member The Rock recently sent a message to Seth Rollins, warning him not to meddle in his business.

The Brahma Bull shared a video on social media, calling out Rhodes and Rollins. The Great One warned Rollins not to run his mouth, or The Rock, who is also a TKO Board Member, would make The Visionary's title go to somebody else.

"The Rock is your boss, which means Seth Rollins, if you keep running your mouth and sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business, then that World title that you have around your waist, very soon The Rock will make that title go to somebody else. Read between the lines. Yes, The Rock just blurred it," he said.

On another note, with The People's Champion issuing a challenge to The American Nightmare and The Visionary on the latest episode of SmackDown, a potential Rock & Roman vs. Rhodes & Rollins tag team encounter seems very likely for WrestleMania 40.

