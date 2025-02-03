Drew McIntyre to quit on WWE RAW following unfortunate incident at the Royal Rumble? Potential explored

Drew McIntyre failed to secure a spot in the WrestleMania 41 main event as he was eliminated from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. After the contest, it was reported that The Scottish Warrior wasn’t happy with a top star's actions in Rumble. This could force McIntyre to quit RAW.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was seemingly furious backstage and stormed out of the arena before the show's conclusion. McIntyre’s rumored real-life frustration has become one of the biggest talking points coming out of the event. While nothing is confirmed yet, some reports have indicated that the Scotsman and a few other stars were unhappy with LA Knight.

WWE could now capitalize on this opportunity to book Drew McIntyre to quit RAW as part of a storyline. On the upcoming episode of red show, McIntyre could announce that he was quitting the brand because of the recent drama. He could ultimately join SmackDown to begin his WrestleMania 41 storyline.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly set to start a rivalry against SmackDown star Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy was the one who eliminated The Scottish Warrior from the Men’s Rumble. If the abovementioned rumors are true, McIntyre might enter a rivalry with former United States Champion LA Knight on the blue brand.

That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative, and fans will have to stay tuned to find out what's next for the Scotsman.

Drew McIntyre could announce himself for a major match

The next major WWE Premium Live Event is Elimination Chamber 2025. The show's card will likely feature a Chamber match for both divisions. The winners of the bouts will be getting a title shot at 'Mania.

Last year’s Men's Elimination Chamber match winner, Drew McIntyre, might soon announce himself for the upcoming edition of the annual bout. He could aim to win the contest two years in a row and punch his ticket to WrestleMania. However, this is mere speculation, and it remains to be seen how the Triple H-led creative team will book The Scottish Warrior in the coming months.

