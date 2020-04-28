WWE Champion Drew McIntyre shares his experience

After the recent batch of WWE talent and staff releases as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, many people instantly turned their attention to where the now unemployed former WWE Superstars might turn next. One man who has plenty of experience being let go by the company is current WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

During an in-depth interview on Noel Clarke's 'Career Chronicles' Instagram series, a new feature which puts actors, athletes and entertainment personalities in the hot-seat, McIntyre was quizzed about the mass releases, his personal opinion of the situation and whether or not he'd spoken to any of the names involved:

"I'm still talking to some of the guys right now. They've got some good plans, a couple of the lads. I'm not gonna come out publicly and talk about that stuff. That's a private matter as far as I'm concerned. I've been there, I know how it feels... I'm advising some of the guys right now and they're gonna be ready when the time comes to make some big noise around the world."

Without naming names, McIntyre made it clear that he's using his personal life experience of being released by the company to advise and encourage the talent in question about their next career moves.

McIntyre was released from WWE in 2014 after being introduced by Vince McMahon himself as "The Chosen One" some six years earlier. He would return to WWE programming in 2017 after a stint on the independent circuit, finally capturing his first WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre became the first British WWE Champion in history

On the prospect of released WWE talent going on to work for various other promotions, the Scotsman went on to say:

"I won't go into all the details but they are my friends. A lot of people are excited... When things get back to normal there are so many opportunities out there right now to show what you've got. If you've got talent to give you can go out there, travel, have fun, make money and do a really good living while being creatively fulfilled and giving your image to the world, rather than WWE's image of you."

He also highlighted that this is likely not the end of the WWE story for some of the released talent, just as it ended up being for him:

Advertisement

"And when the time is right and you succeed enough you'll be back in WWE. Maybe you'll want to come back, maybe you won't want to. It'll be your call... Everybody is very upbeat about it."

What is obvious from the get-go is the passion that McIntyre has not only for his former colleagues and their wellbeing, but for the wrestling business as a whole.

He's only just getting started in his first reign as WWE Champion, but if the first few weeks are anything to go by, the 'Scottish Psychopath' is in prime position to stand atop the mountain for a long time to come.

He's set to face Seth Rollins at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 10th. You can watch the full interview via Noel Clarke's Instagram here: