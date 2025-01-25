Drew McIntyre's vendetta, The Ring General to squash Bloodline member? - 4 finishes for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will be airing later tonight on the NBC network. This should be a big show, as it will be the second edition of the quarterly special following the event returning late last year.

Tonight's show is looking stacked too. Legends such as Shawn Michaels and Jesse "The Body" Ventura have been confirmed. Additionally, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, and Nia Jax, among others, are set to appear in matches or segments.

Perhaps the biggest and most notable match of the card will see Gunther defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Main Event Jey Uso. Uso is an absurdly popular star, but he has his hands full with the dominant champion.

This article will take a look at four potential ways the World Heavyweight Championship match could end tonight. This includes the bout being a shocking squash and the hunter of The Bloodline preventing a major title change.

Below are four finishes for Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Gunther could cheat to beat Jey

Gunther has been a dominant WWE star throughout most of his tenure in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. With that being said, as good of a wrestler as he is, Gunther doesn't always take the fair and honest path.

While he prides himself on the mat being sacred, Gunther has cheated in the past. This is especially true thanks to Imperium, a stable he runs that once featured Giovanni Vinci and Alexander Wolfe alongside Ludwig Kaiser, the latter of which remains in the group. They have often interfered on his behalf.

When The Ring General and Main Event Jey Uso battle on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther may cheat to win. If he struggles with Jey's onslaught, a cheap shot behind the referee's back or interference from Ludwig Kaiser may be what saves him.

#3. Jey Uso could win the world title cleanly

Jey Uso has had quite the journey in WWE. He spent the bulk of his career as one-half of The Usos alongside his twin brother Jimmy Uso. As a unit, the two became one of the greatest tag teams in company history.

Over the past year and a half or so, Jey has gone down a different path. He has focused on a singles career and even briefly held the coveted WWE Intercontinental Championship. He won and then later lost the belt back to Bron Breakker. Still, Jey has proven he can go in singles matches at the highest level.

He'll need to do exactly that at Saturday Night's Main Event. If Jey manages to hit the right combination of moves, perhaps a Superkick into a Spear into the Uso Splash, he might be able to defeat Gunther via pinfall. From there, Jey can celebrate his first-ever reign as world champion.

#2. Gunther could shockingly squash Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Gunther does cheat from time to time, as outlined in a previous entry. Still, what makes him a unique heel in WWE is that he doesn't always do that. In fact, he has likely won more matches by simply dominating his opponents as opposed to using underhanded methods.

The likes of Randy Orton, Tyler Bate, Tommaso Ciampa, and even Jey Uso himself have all fallen victim to The Ring General's onslaught. This includes various unofficial WWE finishes being used such as a lariat, a massive chop, powerbombs, and big splashes.

When Jey and Gunther go at it, fans of Jey could be disappointed, as The Ring General might eat him alive in the ring. In fact, the World Heavyweight Champion might shockingly squash Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event. A one-sided defeat would be devastating, but it could happen.

#1. Drew McIntyre could cost Jey Uso the win as part of his Bloodline vendetta

Drew McIntyre is a man on a mission in WWE. His mission is quite simple: he wants to eliminate The Bloodline. This includes, but isn't necessarily limited to, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and above all else, Roman Reigns.

McIntyre has made it clear that he harbors resentment for how the group prevented him from becoming world champion in 2022. He has since attacked various members of the WWE stable and is even entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match to prevent Roman from winning.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, he could shockingly hit a Glasgow Kiss or The Claymore behind the referee's back to knock Jey out and allow for Gunther to get a win. This would also make sense since Jey beat Drew at the RAW on Netflix debut show.

