Drew McIntyre seemingly answers Roman Reigns' question ahead of WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 has now become a two-night event and will take place on April 4 and 5.

Roman Reigns made a bold claim while reacting to the historical announcement.

Recently, WWE made a historical announcement in regards to WrestleMania 36. The promotion revealed that WrestleMania will be a two-night event this year. The huge announcement garnered responses from several WWE Superstars, most notably Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog reacted to the tweet and made it clear that one of those nights belongs to him. Soon after, the tweet caught the eyes of none other than the 2020 Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre. Reigns had finished his tweet by asking who will conquer the other night, and McIntyre's reaction seems to indicate that he is hell-bent on claiming it for himself. Check out the tweets below:

Reigns and McIntyre have a lot of history together. Reigns relinquished his Universal title in late 2018, and left WWE to kick off a battle with leukemia. Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE months later, just in time for WrestleMania 35. Upon his return, Reigns joined forces with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, to take on Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, and Bobby Lashley. Reigns and McIntyre went on to wrestle each other at WrestleMania 35 in a marquee match, which the former ended up winning to a loud pop.

McIntyre later assisted Shane McMahon in defeating Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown 2019. Later, Reigns and The Undertaker defeated Shane and McIntyre at Extreme Rules.

Reigns recently confronted WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36, with the latter's Universal title on the line.

McIntyre has come a long way from being an enhancement talent to one of the fiercest Superstars in WWE, in a matter of six years. He won the 2020 Royal Rumble match by eliminating Reigns in the end and punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 36. McIntyre also eliminated Brock Lesnar in the free-for-all, and challenged The Beast for the WWE title the next night on WWE RAW.

As per WWE's offcial website, Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE title will take place on the first night. Reigns' outing with Goldberg is slated for the second night, i.e. April 5, 2020. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top when these four Superstars engage in battle in their respective matches. Will both McIntyre and Reigns end up bagging gold when all is said and done? Fans won't have to wait long to find out the answer, as WrestleMania is merely weeks away.