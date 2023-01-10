Drew McIntyre sends message following controversial loss on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been rivals in WWE before, but in order to take on a common enemy, the duo formed a union a few months ago, targeting The Bloodline.

After their scheduled bout on SmackDown in December was scrapped, the two former WWE Champions were locked up to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the January 6, 2023 episode of the Friday night show.

After a hard-hitting battle that saw Solo Sikoa interrupt and take out Drew McIntyre, The Celtic Warrior was left to fend for himself. Despite a valiant effort, Jey Uso picked up the win for his team via a roll-up.

Sheamus took to Twitter to lament that the duo lost due to underhanded methods. However, The Scottish Warrior replied with confidence and optimism:

"Let's get back on that bus fella..."

You can see what happened after SmackDown went off the air between Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and another top tag team here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin next week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Solo Sikoa has been instrumental in the recent losses suffered by the former WWE Champions

As mentioned, Sikoa interrupted the tag team action this past week on SmackDown, attacking McIntyre outside the ring when the ref was checking on Jey Uso after the latter was hit with the Glasgow Kiss by the Scottish Warrior.

Over the past few months, he even briefly removed Sheamus from weekly television after defeating the latter in a singles bout.

Even Solo's debut on the main roster came with an attack on The Scottish Warrior, who wound up losing arguably the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns in Cardiff, Wales in 2022.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based company has in store for all parties involved. Solo is yet to have a singles feud or major program, but that could change on the road to WrestleMania. Meanwhile, McIntyre and Sheamus may be looking to make it to the match card of the Show of Shows in an important bout.

The Usos are still the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but if current rumors are to be believed, their time is coming to a defining end as soon as the Show of Shows this year.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : Do you think Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will remain a tag team? Yes No 0 votes