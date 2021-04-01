Drew McIntyre gives honest thoughts on The Bella Twins' WWE Hall of Fame induction

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has shared his thoughts on the Bella Twins getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony for the class of 2020 was recently taped at the WWE ThunderDome, and several photos from the venue were made available on social media. Nikki and Brie Bella shared a photo with their Hall of Fame rings on Twitter, which garnered many congratulatory messages from fans and wrestlers.

Drew McIntyre congratulated The Bella Twins by posting a throwback photo of him and the newest inductees with a heartfelt caption which read:

"I'm very proud to watch you both create your own paths. You've grown into great performers, entrepreneurs, fantastic mothers, and now WWE Hall of Famers."

I'm very proud to watch you both create your own paths. You've grown into great performers, entrepreneurs, fantastic mothers, and now @wwe Hall of Famers https://t.co/ripStuFQzz pic.twitter.com/mhjNMj9U4Z — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 31, 2021

The photo that McIntyre shared originates from their six-person mixed tag team match against The Great Khali, Natalya and Alicia Fox from the April 10, 2012 edition of SmackDown. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6th. It will also include this year's induction class.

Drew McIntyre takes a shot at WWE Champion Bobby Lashley's promo skills

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley

The Bella Twins weren't the only ones on the receiving end of a compliment from Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior also sent a message to his WrestleMania opponent, Bobby Lashley. The two stars are scheduled to collide for the WWE Championship at Raymond James Stadium.

Drew McIntyre took a shot at Lashley's promo skills on Twitter after the champion replied to a post that called out Bleacher Report for incorrectly labeling McIntyre as WWE Champion.

Come on Bob, we know any dialogue beyond two lines isn't exactly your forte. I'll help them make amends by taking that WWE Championship off you in ten days time... https://t.co/syArM1tryO — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 31, 2021

With The Hurt Business no longer a unit, Bobby Lashley might not have the advantage to keep the WWE Championship in his possession after the Showcase of Immortals.