Drew McIntyre to have unlikely faction by his side upon rumored WWE return? Breaking down viral fan theory

Drew McIntyre is rumored to return at WWE Money in the Bank in London next Saturday. The Scottish Warrior was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 39. It is possible that McIntyre could find new allies in the wake of his rumored return, according to a fan theory.

The allies in question are none other than Gallus. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang have been dominating the tag team division in NXT. The trio could join Drew McIntyre upon his rumored WWE return, turning him heel in the process.

While Money in the Bank seems to be the ideal premium live event for Gallus and McIntyre to form an alliance, WWE could pull the trigger on the union on a future episode of RAW or NXT (the home turf of Gallus).

It is worth mentioning that Mark Coffey and Wolfgang will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against Malik Blade & Edris Enofé at NXT Gold Rush Week Two. Malik and Edris earned a title shot by winning a triple threat tag team number one contenders’ match this past Tuesday on NXT.

WWE star provided an update on Drew McIntyre’s future

A WWE superstar recently provided an update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE future. Ridge Holland stated during an interview that fans will witness the return of their favorite superstar inside the squared circle soon.

"He's fine, Drew's fine. Yeah, he is probably in the gym as we speak, lifting two cows. He is fine; Drew is good. I don't know for sure, I don't know anything. But I think whether it is a month from now, two months from now, or three months from now, you will see Drew McIntyre back in WWE."

The Scottish Warrior last competed in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39 that also involved Sheamus and Gunther. The Ring General defeated his opponents to retain his Intercontinental Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also provided a similar update on McIntyre’s return. It was noted that WWE was trying to get him back for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the O2 Arena in London.

"McIntyre may be back shortly. As noted, they were hopeful of getting him to return for the 7/1 PPV show. Nothing is official at press time, past they are discussing dates for a return, but creative was not finalized at press time. He represented WWE this past week at the Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany. He has been a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics since 2021."

We’ll have to wait till July 1 to find out.

