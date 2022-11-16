Dwayne Johnson is going to run for President in 2024?

Speculations of Dwayne Johnson running for the post of U.S. President in 2024 have been rampant from the previous year. The Black Adam star had the backing from the people and the cash for the campaign. However, he has denied the rumors in recent news.

In 2021, Dwayne Johnson expressed an interest in politics and even hired people to conduct research and analysis for the polls. The highest-paid actor wanted to unite the country under his banner, wanting to play an active part in the betterment of the United States.

However, Dwayne Johnson's No.1 priority is his family right now. He is not planning to challenge for Joe Biden's seat in the 2024 election due to the same. He clarified his stance in an interview with Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning. His focus and priorities lie in being a good father to his kids.

"Yes. It is off the table. I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives," said Johnson.

Dwayne is a father to three daughters, Tia (4), Jasmine (6), and Simone (21). He didn't get much time with the latter as he was always on the road because of his work commitments. However, The Brahma Bull doesn't want to make the same mistake again.

"I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s... Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters," he added.

Although The Rock hasn't achieved his presidential ambitions in real life, he is living them on-screen. The sitcom Young Rock is based on his life and features Johnson running for president in 2032. Is this a spoiler for the next decade? Only time will tell.

Dwayne Johnson’s eldest daughter, Simone, recently debuted on NXT as Ava Raine

With the constant support of her father, Simone Johnson has made a breakthrough in the world of professional wrestling. She joined WWE in February 2020 as Ava Raine but made her live television debut on the October 25, 2022, edition of NXT.

Now a member of The Schism, Ava Raine is the first fourth-generation female WWE Superstar in the Stamford-based company. She is yet to have a major feud, but that hasn’t stopped the expectations of a potential inclusion in The Bloodline or a team-up with Dwayne Johnson in the future.

