Early Prediction: 4 reasons why Randy Orton will defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35

The dream match is ON!

AJ Styles will walk in at New York for his 3rd WrestleMania, as Orton will be competing in his 15th 'Mania match. Two of the greatest performers in WWE at that moment will have an epic dream match to present, as the two veterans look to one-up each other.

WWE has been Orton's yard for a long time, but Styles has been running away with the limelight in recent times. However, when these two men step into the ring at WrestleMania 35, all it'd take is a mind-blowing RKO or a Styles-Clash to end the fight. We advise you to not be surprised if the referee picks Orton's hands on April 7.

In this article, we present 4 reasons why Randy Orton will defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35.

#4 The way the AJ Styles' story has been told

Will the former WWE Champion overcome the Viper?

We have previously seen WWE put their heroes (men who are WWE lifers) in storylines against men who've come up through other promotions. And when that happens, there's one thing that happens every time — a win for the WWE guy.

Otherwise, it had made no sense to have Triple H go over Booker T at WrestleMania 19 and shocked us when Triple H went over Sting at WrestleMania 31. Yet, the Game won each time. He won despite WWE having a chance to create greater 'Mania moments.

Okay, we know that AJ Styles is now a WWE guy and he's been there for over 3 years. Also, Styles will probably retire as a WWE guy. However, in this feud, WWE has presented us with a storyline that takes us down memory lane, well beyond Syles' WWE days.

We have been reminded that it took Styles 15 years to reach WWE, while Orton had always been made for it. Moreover, Orton was already winning WWE Championships when Styles was still shaking hands in ‘bingo halls'.

In his counter-attack, AJ Styles said that he earned everything. Yes, he has earned it, but we think that it won't earn him a win at WrestleMania 35. These are the kind of stories where the men built for WWE always go over. Though he'll definitely earn the Viper's respect by the end of their match. A handshake is due for then, but a Styles win has now become a very unlikely event.

