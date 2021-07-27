Eddie Guerrero's 5 greatest moments in WWE

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most-loved and decorated superstars in WWE history and left a lasting impression on the WWE Universe. Sadly, Eddie was taken away from us far too soon, but his legacy and spirit will live on forever

Guerrero performed all around the world before landing in WWE. He wrestled with Paul Heyman's ECW, Eric Bischoff's WCW and even wrestling in Japan. It was when he arrived in WWE that he captured everybody's hearts and made some spectacular memories for the WWE Universe.

Eddie Guerrero is the GOAT. 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/8MJNv1Uycb — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) July 25, 2021

Years from now, people will still be talking about Eddie, and as far as we are concerned, he will always be an A+ player. With that in mind, let's take a look at Eddie Guerrero's five greatest moments in WWE.

#5 Eddie Guerrero becoming WWE Tag Team Champion

Eddie & Chavo Guerrero with their WWE Tag Team Titles

In the summer of 2002, Eddie Guerrero moved to SmackDown and was reunited with his nephew Chavo. They formed Los Guerreros with their slogan of 'we lie, we cheat, we steal', as well as presenting us with some very amusing vignettes.

Their popularity grew throughout the rest of 2002, even though they were heels, and eventually became WWE Tag Team Champions at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. They defeated Chris Benoit & Kurt Angle and Edge & Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Elimination tag team match.

On this day in 2002, Los Guerreros(Eddie Guerrero and @mexwarrior) won the WWE Tag Team Championship for the 1st time at Survivor Series #WWE #SurvivorSeries #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/OxFjpWGacd — Racing and Wrestling Moments (@HoursofRacing) November 17, 2020

Sadly, Chavo suffered an injury a number of months later, and Eddie was forced to find a new tag team in Tajiri, but they did reform to win the WWE Tag Team Championships once again. This period really gave Eddie the opportunity to shine alongside his nephew. Eddie Guerrero had been through a troublesome couple of years prior, and it was great to see him in some wonderful matches. Most of all, it was great to see him out there enjoying himself.

Chavo Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc. in 2016 and discussed Los Guerreros:

"Here’s the story behind it. Me and Eddie were in catering and pulled them aside and said we had an idea. We were already a team, and it was awesome, another one of my favorite runs were with Eddie. We told Vince we had this idea that we wanted to lie, cheat, steal. He said that it was good and he loved it. At the end of the day, Bruce Prichard came up to us and said we were filming vignettes the next day. I was like really? Awesome." Chavo said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

