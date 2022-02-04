Edge and the 4 Oldest WWE Superstars on the main roster in 2022 (46-55)

WWE has an obvious reliance on proven superstars at present. The company has brought back a number of legends in recent years to be part of main event-level storylines.

Whilst there are several young superstars on the main roster who are currently being used in various storylines and feuds, the vast majority of the roster is over the age of 35 and several are even over the age of 50.

Many legends have remained in incredible shape following their initial departure from the company. This has allowed WWE to continue to recall them numerous times over the last decade.

The following list looks at the five oldest WWE Superstars on the main roster at the turn of the year.

#5. One of the oldest WWE Superstars on the main roster - Shelton Benjamin - Aged 46

It seems as though Shelton Benjamin has been around the wrestling business his whole life. More than two decades ago, the former champion was in OVW tagging with Brock Lesnar before The Beast became one of the most recognizable names in the business.

Over the years, Benjamin has made a name for himself in tag team wrestling and recently held championship gold alongside Cedric Alexander as part of The Hurt Business.

Benjamin started his wrestling career in college and later joined WWE in 2000 when he was assigned to OVW on a developmental contract. The former champion later aligned himself with Charlie Haas and The World's Greatest Tag Team dominated WWE for several years.

Following their split, Benjamin became The Gold Standard and was able to hold down a position on the RAW mid-card. Following his release in 2010, Benjamin wrestled for several other promotions before the company came knocking in 2016 following the original brand split.

Over the past six years, Benjamin has been part of several tag teams including American Alpha and The Hurt Business whilst also proving that at the ripe old age of 46, he is still one of the most exciting names in the company.

