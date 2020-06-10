Edge mocks the tagline of his WWE Backlash match

Will Edge and Randy Orton's match be the greatest wrestling match ever?

Edge is set to battle Randy Orton at WWE Backlash this weekend.

Is Edge ready for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?

Edge made his return to in-ring action in the WWE after nine long years at the Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year. Before his mighty return at the Royal Rumble PPV, The Rated R Superstar hinted at a possible return when he speared Elias at SummerSlam in 2019. Since his return at the PPV, Edge has been injected into a feud with his former teammate, Randy Orton.

Edge vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

After their Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36, Edge and Orton are set to clash at WWE Backlash in a week. Their upcoming match has been tagged by the WWE as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". In a Tweet earlier today, Edge took a dig at the tagline while he was having a cup of coffee. The tweet has been embedded below.

I am currently drinking the GREATEST COFFEE EVER. #Backlash — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020

Earlier in an interview, Edge admitted that he had mixed feelings about the match. He also thought that the folks at WWE were kidding when they told him about the tagline.

Edge's career in WWE

Edge is one of WWE's most formidable Superstars and has been with the company since 1996. After joining the WWE, The Rated R Superstar hasn't wrestled outside the promotion. In his illustrious career, Edge has been a Grand Slam Champion, a Money In The Bank winner, a King Of The Ring winner and a Royal Rumble winner.

He is an eleven-time WWE Champion and fourteen-time Tag Team Champion. During his career, Edge has tagged with Superstars such as Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio and his long time friend, Christian. With Christian, he has won the Tag Team Titles seven times.

In 2006, Randy Orton allied with Edge, forming Rated-RKO. Together, they defeated Ric Flair and Roddy Piper to win the WWE World Tag Team Championship. They later dropped the Titles to the team of John Cena & Shawn Michaels.

Even though their alliance was shortlived, Edge and Randy Orton formed a fearsome tag team that nobody could write-off in the WWE. It will be interesting to see whether the two can live up to the hype that WWE has created around their match.