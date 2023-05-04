Edge must finally face former champion on SmackDown over 27 months after WWE teased a feud between them

The WWE Draft witnessed some major moves across brands as Edge was drafted to SmackDown after being on RAW since his return several years ago. The Rated-R Superstar's arrival on the blue brand has opened the doors for a long-awaited rivalry against Karrion Kross.

Let's refresh your memory a bit! After winning the Royal Rumble match in 2021, Edge made his first-ever NXT appearance on the February 3rd, 2021, episode and teased possibly going after the brand's top championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer was later involved in a rather intriguing backstage segment with Karrion Kross, and the tensions between the two were quite apparent.

The company seemingly planted the seeds for a match between the two and never really went back to explore the exciting creative possibilities.

Karrion Kross was seen as a big deal during his days on NXT, as he was even earmarked to have a bright future on the main roster. The unforeseen WWE release followed an underwhelming run on RAW in November 2021, as he and Scarlett were among the talent ousted as part of the budget cuts.

The management changes in the company and Triple H's ascension to power meant that Kross was one of the released talents who was brought back. However, it has been accepted that The Herald of Doomsday has simply not been able to make the impression he would have envisioned in his second WWE stint thus far.

Kross was also drafted to SmackDown recently, and if WWE is really invested in making him a top guy, working on a program with Edge might be the best way forward.

Nearly 27 months after they had an epic face-off on NXT, a full-blown feud between Edge and Karrion Kross could benefit both the superstars as WWE rebuilds its product after the Draft shakeup.

How much longer does Edge plan to wrestle before his expected WWE retirement?

Having made a miraculous return to the ring in 2020, Edge's performances since then have been impressive and nostalgic, to say the least. The 49-year-old has always delivered in his matches and has even played an important role in making the Judgment Day one of the top factions in WWE.

Edge realizes that he might not have much time left as an active performer and during a recent episode of Impaulsive, he revealed that he saw himself wrestling for another year before hanging up his boots.

"I got a little wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang," said the WWE legend. [From 1:10:10 onwards]

Rumors of a move to AEW have also been doing the rounds, as Edge might want to reunite with Christian before he ends his legendary career.

WWE might not want that to happen, and his retirement match could ideally occur in the company within the following year.

Should Karrion Kross be the superstar to retire the WWE veteran? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes