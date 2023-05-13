Edge to put over former WWE Champion in a first-time-ever match? Possible reason why he lost on SmackDown

Edge could not script his story on SmackDown, much to the chagrin of the WWE Universe. The veteran hoped to end his career on a high note by capturing the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, his former rival, AJ Styles, knocked him down in the first round.

Edge's run on the SmackDown brand is not off to a good start. However, his recent defeat has paved the way for a high-octane feud with a former WWE Champion. Bobby Lashley has never faced the Hall of Famer, even though both were mainstays on the RAW roster. This might change in the future, given that Lashley has also lost the opportunity to compete for the World Title.

There aren't many heel rivals for both megastars on WWE SmackDown as well. Karrion Kross is occupied with Shinsuke Nakamura. A feud with Austin Theory will be repetitive for Bobby and not on the same level for the Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are already scheduled for a tag team match at Night of Champions.

The All Mighty has featured in many attraction matches during WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia. He locked horns against Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, even though there wasn't any solid build-up.

Due to the concerns around retirement, Triple H may treat the Saudi audience to a first-time-ever clash between the Rated-R Superstar and Bobby Lashley.

WWE SmackDown star Bobby Lashley could be the chosen one to retire Edge

Roman Reigns and Edge's 'Battle of Spears' in 2021 included multiple high-octane moments. The legend often went old school on The Tribal Chief to make up for a stellar show.

He could replicate the same with Bobby Lashley, an experienced main-eventer like him on the SmackDown roster.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former head writer of WWE spoke on a potential Edge vs. Bobby Lashley. He believed it to be a great retirement match for the former, given that he would go down throwing punches against a two-time world champion.

'It's time for me to step aside,' but Edge says, 'You know what, I wanna go out in a match against the best. I don't wanna start at the bottom. I want to take on the best guy on this roster as a man, just to prove something to myself.' And have that match be Lashley," said Russo.

Both The Rated-R Superstar and Bobby Lashley are gritty characters. While the former was built that way since his debut in WWE, the latter had to define himself at Impact Wrestling.

