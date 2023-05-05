Edge's current WWE run would be incomplete without first-time-ever match against 21-year veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has had a great comeback run since he returned from a nine-year retirement in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. Despite being marred with COVID-19, injury, and an ill-timed heel turn, the past three years have been a net positive for The Rated-R Superstar in the ring.

With Edge possibly calling time on his legendary career next year, WWE needs to ensure he wrestles every possible opponent fans want to see him against. A few such superstars remain, yet to encounter the 11-time world champion in singles competition.

One of them is Sami Zayn. He would be a fantastic opponent, with the two sharing quite a bit in common. They are both Canadian and are massive ice hockey fans. Meanwhile, their talents in the ring and on promos would make a potential feud can't miss.

However, it may be difficult to book the two opposite each other as Zayn was drafted to RAW, and Edge is now on SmackDown. Either way, this match needs to happen at some point, if only to tick boxes for both superstars. It would be one of the biggest matches of the former Bloodline member's career, which began in 2002.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I'd like to get in there with Sami Zayn, we've never been in there together. I think that would be really cool, really fun, too."



- Edge [Sportsnet Today] "I'd like to get in there with Sami Zayn, we've never been in there together. I think that would be really cool, really fun, too."- Edge [Sportsnet Today] https://t.co/yuNSglkuxd

Sami Zayn is one half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Kevin Owens. Once their title reign ends, both stars should be pushed to the top of the card. But can the company find a way to book either of them against Edge? It would be a huge missed opportunity if not.

Who could Edge feud with on WWE SmackDown?

Back in his 'home" of SmackDown following the Draft, it will be interesting to see who the former World Heavyweight Champion feuds with next. He has multiple options, with first-time-ever matches against Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, and Karrion Kross all possible.

Edge could also wrestle AJ Styles again in an attempt to right the wrongs of their 2022 feud. His heel turn - and the subsequent formation of The Judgment Day - compromised the quality of his matches against The Phenomenal One.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown.



Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. Aj Styles & Edge are both on smackdown. Run it back properly. No heel turns, no creepy promos. Just babyface Vs babyface. https://t.co/IN4uRpLlEt

However, WWE must avoid pitting him against Roman Reigns. The Rated-R Superstar already challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship in 2021.

A repeat of their feud would be problematic, as the outcome is a foregone conclusion. The 49-year-old star must not waste one of his last matches on a predictable rematch.

Who do you want to see the WWE Hall of Famer feud with on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes