Edge tells fans what to expect in Last Man Standing Match vs Randy Orton

How excited are you for Edge's first singles match in over 9 years?

Edge and Randy Orton made magic in the build-up to their big WrestleMania match.

This could steal the weekend.

As we all know, WrestleMania 36 has been pre-taped and will be broadcast over this weekend. One of the most anticipated matches of the entire 16-match card is the Last Man Standing Match between Randy Orton and Edge. And with WrestleMania in the can, the latter gave a preview of what to expect from the match.

After finishing off with the Show of Shows and presumably the post-'Mania episode of RAW, Edge was interviewed by Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes. When asked to give a little preview of the already-taped match, without really giving anything away, the 11-time world champion said this.

"What I can tell you is that we put our heart and soul into this match. Even with everything that's going on, we knew we had to do and put everything into this. Because of how compelling we both felt this story has been it deserved that, and I feel like we did that. It's gonna be a fight. It is going to just be an ugly, gritty, dirty fight between two guys with 45 years of experience between them who strangely, and I think you'll see this, can still go. And I'm really hopeful that people enjoy it."

Edge's words affirm the WWE Universe's confidence that we would get a satisfying payoff to the brilliant storyline that he and Randy Orton have presented to us since Royal Rumble. It looks like a really good match, considering the lofty standards the Rated-R Superstar would likely have for himself and his performances.

Edge also noted that until he saw a list of both of their accolades each side by side, it didn't dawn on him exactly how much Orton and he have done during their careers.

What's left for them is this match at WrestleMania, which could be one hell of a contest. Both, Edge and Randy Orton can still go in the ring and on the microphone, as evidenced by the creative freedom and trust placed in them.

The potential quality of every WrestleMania match is varied from boring to brilliant, but Edge vs Orton is one of the matches which could realistically steal the show. The only negative to it is that there won't be any pop for Edge's big singles return.

