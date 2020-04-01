WWE WrestleMania 36: Ranking the potential quality of all 16 matches

This weekend, WWE will broadcast one of the strangest and most intriguing shows in its history, WrestleMania 36. The entire thing was pre-taped from the Performance Center and a couple of other locations last week, with the card to be spread across two nights.

A total of 16 matches are in the bag for WrestleMania, with each night likely to show eight matches each. The card is stacked with some blockbuster matches, which would have been amazing at Raymond James Stadium.

However, not every match will deliver in these challenging circumstances. It will surely be interesting to see every single one of them play out in front of no crowd.

Here is every match on the WrestleMania 36 card ranked, based on how good it may have been.

#16 Goldberg vs TBA (Universal Championship)

Who will Goldberg face?

As of right now, ahead of the final SmackDown before WrestleMania, WWE is still advertising Goldberg vs Roman Reigns. However, it is common knowledge that Reigns pulled out of 'Mania and did not face the WWE Hall of Famer, due to his past health concerns. The Big Dog even confirmed it on Instagram.

With that being said, Goldberg did defend his title against another opponent, possibly this man. (Warning: SPOILERS). However, due to the last-minute nature of this entire ordeal, the match would not have had any story, build or heat to it. And much like any other Goldberg match, it probably did not last very long.

It might be a safe bet that the Universal Championship match at the Performance Center will not set the WWE Universe alight, although it is one of the most intriguing things about this year's WrestleMania.

#15 Elias vs King Corbin

Elias vs Corbin

This might be the least consequential match on the entire WrestleMania card, probably only booked so 'Mania host, Rob Gronkowski, can do something physical on the show. King Corbin and Elias are unlikely to do a lot of work in the ring, as this will probably be the comic relief on one of the nights.

Corbin gained some heat for the match with his attack on Elias on last week's SmackDown, but the heat is unlikely to persist. This match will probably be in a filler spot between two of the bigger matches, while the Gronk can get involved to make his own WrestleMania moment.

