Edge turning heel on AJ Styles on this week's WWE RAW was much needed

Edge had his WrestleMania challenge answered on this week's WWE RAW by AJ Styles. What many didn't see coming was Edge shockingly turning heel and laying out Styles with a vicious beatdown.

While Edge has been at the top of his game since his return two years ago, this heel turn was needed for the match against Styles at WrestleMania 38.

Edge turning back the clock in WWE

Throughout his entire career, Edge has been a good babyface in the small periods that it happened. However, he has also been a better heel that fans loved to hate. This peaked in 2006-2008 with his feud with John Cena on RAW and then terrorizing SmackDown.

Edge gets some of the biggest pops out of anyone on the roster when his music hits. With him being a 'bad guy' now, that should easily transfer over to heel heat now.

Even when he was in the heel role, Styles also got good pops when he came out. So him firmly being the babyface in this feud will help as well since the fans will be fully behind him.

Wheel the heel turn seemingly came out of the blue, Edge said he wanted the "Pitbull" version of AJ Styles. Not the one that was tag-teaming with Omos over the past year.

Much like his feud with Seth Rollins, Edge went to his dark side to do that. After taking three concertos, The Phenomenal One will be out looking to destroy Edge at WrestleMania now and we will see the real AJ Styles.

Edge after WrestleMania

This heel turn also opens up some routes for Edge after WrestleMania. He can either go back to being a babyface afterward, saying he did what he did to get the best out of Styles, and that's what he got. There are still some heels on the RAW roster that Edge can feud with, such as Kevin Owens and the newly turned Damian Priest, who Edge even mentioned as someone he wanted to face.

If WWE decides to keep him as a heel, there are also babyfaces on RAW he can face such as Finn Balor and Riddle. A possible break-up of RK-Bro could also lead to the reformation of Team Rated RKO. That storyline was already hinted at when Edge first returned in 2020 before Randy Orton turned heel on him.

Edge has done pretty much everything as a babyface since his return, except winning the WWE or Universal Championship to complete the redemption arc.

While it's always cool to see someone return from injury after years away, Edge's charm would have initially worn off like it has for many others. This heel turn will keep Edge fresh and interesting while having the fans fully get behind AJ Styles.

Who will come out on top when AJ Styles battles Edge at WWE WrestleMania? Share your thoughts and opinions on this match in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman