Edge vs. AJ Styles: Fantasy booking the potential WWE feud after this week's RAW

First and foremost, it's a match that AJ Styles desperately wants to have. Edge teased the feud this week on WWE RAW. Could The Phenomenal One and The Rated R Superstar collide at WrestleMania 38?

It would ultimately be a dream match that we thought we'd never see. At one point, Edge was forced to retire due to a severe injury, and AJ Styles was performing for IMPACT Wrestling. Fast forward eleven years, and both stars are healthy and work for WWE to a high standard.

In all honesty, if they were to collide at WrestleMania, it could steal the entire weekend of shows. The WWE Hall of Famer is better than ever, and AJ Styles will be motivated to make sure this is one of the best matches of his entire career.

TheRingsideRoster.com @RingsideRoster We’re so ready for Edge Vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38! #WWERAW We’re so ready for Edge Vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38! #WWERAW https://t.co/ibPlyzwVQM

So, how did we get here?

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, The Phenomenal One made it abundantly clear that he wished to face Edge soon. Styles said:

"There was that time where I thought there’d never be an opportunity to wrestle Edge, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows? I wanna get that match. I desperately wanna get that match and I think it’s one that most fans would enjoy." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Behind the scenes, the two-time WWE Champion confirmed that he and the Hall of Famer had discussed the possibility of them tangling at the Show of Shows.

On the 1500th episode of WWE RAW, The Rated-R Superstar sat on a steel chair in the middle of the ring and issued an open challenge for WrestleMania. Edge mentioned that he wanted to feel "phenomenal" at the biggest event of the year, seemingly teasing that he wanted AJ as his opponent.

How could Edge and AJ Styles' WWE dream feud be booked?

WWE Short Video @WWE_shorts

- Without a doubt, one of the dream fights that the vast majority want to see in WWE

#WrestleMania EDGE vs. AJ STYLES at WrestleMania 38- Without a doubt, one of the dream fights that the vast majority want to see in WWE EDGE vs. AJ STYLES at WrestleMania 38 - Without a doubt, one of the dream fights that the vast majority want to see in WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/Y6KulP6Dli

Following Edge's promo on WWE RAW, AJ Styles could take to the ring next week to make an announcement. The three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion could declare that he accepted Edge's challenge for WrestleMania.

However, it may not be the case that we get a face vs. face match at the Show of Shows. After Styles has announced his intentions, The Rated-R Superstar may appear to shake hands with AJ. At this point, the latter can low-blow Edge with a kick before pushing him down to the canvas as he reels in pain.

The following week, Styles could appear via satellite to explain his actions. He could explain why Edge should have stayed retired. AJ can then start discussing the Hall of Famer's neck troubles.

Styles can finish the promo by vowing to not only beat him at WrestleMania but also break his neck once again with his Styles Clash finisher and be the one to retire him officially. He can discuss how dangerous his move is and can even refer back to broken necks sustained from the move in the past. It could plant seeds in Edge's mind that this match could be one step too far if AJ locks in for the Styles Clash.

AJ can even plant more doubts in Edge's mind by saying that The Rated R Superstar has never taken the Styles Clash before, and he might not recover from it in time. He can say it only takes a second, and BANG! From there, there may be teases leading up to the Mania match of The Phenomenal One ready to hit the Styles Clash on him, with Edge wriggling out looking doubtful.

At WrestleMania 38, the dream match can be all we imagined it to be, with stellar back-and-forth action and a massive emphasis on the Styles Clash throughout. In the end, the victor will be the Hall of Famer by executing the Styles Clash on AJ Styles, performing it to perfection to seal the victory, followed by a huge cheer from the WWE Universe.

How would you book Edge vs. AJ Styles' feud leading up to WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy