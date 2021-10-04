5 possible opponents for Edge on RAW: Renewing an old feud and challenging for a title

In one of the major shake-ups on Night One of the WWE Draft, SmackDown Superstar Edge was drafted to WWE RAW.

Truth be told, drafting the WWE Hall of Famer to the red brand was a bit surprising as his feud with Seth Rollins is nowhere close to being over.

The Friday Night Messiah stormed into The Rated R Superstar's house on the latest episode of SmackDown when Edge was at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, the venue for SmackDown. Tensions were flaring as Edge called his wife Beth Phoenix to make sure she was alright and asked her to not go home.

To keep this rivalry alive, WWE might also consider drafting Seth Rollins to the red brand on Night Two of the draft. Having said this, with The Rated R Superstar now on RAW, there'll be new opponents and fresh challenges that await him.

In this article, we look at five possible opponents for Edge on RAW.

#5 Keith ''Bearcat" Lee vs Edge

Keith “Bearcat” Lee made his return to RAW last week and annihilated a petrified Akira Tozawa. The heavyweight has been in big contests in the past, pinning him against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley to name a few.

In this new avatar, Keith looks even more dangerous. A feud with a WWE veteran like Edge could work well for this former NXT performer. The two men have never squared off against each other, and this could certainly be an exciting first for the WWE Universe.

Edited by Abhinav Singh