Edge to wrestle 45-year-old WWE star for the first time ever before he retires? The match has been teased!

WWE Superstar Edge has hinted at retirement, but like most megastars, fans could see him engage in a first-time-ever war against a former WWE Champion.

It so happens that during the early months of 2023, when The Rated-R Superstar was dealing with The Judgment Day, another former world champion was eyeing him from a distance and called him out of Twitter.

Both Edge and 45-year-old superstar Sheamus have shown interest in a match or feud before the former’s retirement. The interaction on social media arrived after WWE tweeted a clip of Sheamus ambushing Edge on WWE RAW after the latter’s Royal Rumble 2010 victory.

Sheamus @WWESheamus twitter.com/EdgeRatedR/sta… Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match. twitter.com/WWESheamus/sta… Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match. twitter.com/WWESheamus/sta… Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone twitter.com/EdgeRatedR/sta…

While the superstars have been in the ring at the same time before, they’ve never had a singles match. If this match goes forward, it could be the farewell The Rated-R Superstar deserves from WWE.

A biking accident led to Edge returning to WWE

During an interview with The Toronto Sun, Edge spoke about the time he went mountain biking with Sheamus. The ride wasn’t as smooth as he expected, and ended up taking a fall after trying to make a jump.

“As soon as I hit it, I said to myself ‘I’ve got to take an arm drag.’ So in the air, I unclipped my feet [from the pedals]nand I just took an arm drag on the rocks and I rolled up and I was like Woah,’ he said. “I felt fine. I had a gnarly road rash on my hip and my elbow, but I was fine. I rolled up and I remember I said that people were going to see that and wonder why can’t I wrestle. That’s the first thing that went through my head. And it was the first question I asked myself, too.”

The Hall of Famer first retired from WWE in 2011 after he suffered multiple neck injuries. He was away from the squared circle for nine years before making a comeback at Royal Rumble 2020.

Currently, he is drafted with WWE SmackDown and is actively working with WWE.

