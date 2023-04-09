Edge reveals unfortunate accident with current WWE SmackDown star sparked the possibility of in-ring return

Edge's return to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2020 came after months of brooding about his physical health. The Rated-R Superstar revealed that the initial thought of stepping back into the squared circle sparked during a mountain bike accident with his longtime friend Sheamus.

When the Hall of Famer retired in 2011, the Irishman went on to win the Royal Rumble once and the World Championship two more times, among plenty of other accolades.

Despite everyone's mind ruling out Edge getting physical in the ring ever again, The Rated-R Superstar stunned fans in Toronto, Canada, back at WWE Summerslam 2019 when he hit Elias with a Spear. The move, as revealed by Edge himself, was extemporary.

Edge shared an anecdote with the Toronto Sun on the day he invited The Celtic Warrior home, and the duo, along with the former's brother-in-law, went outside for a mountain bike ride.

“He (Sheamus) came up for the Celtic Warrior workouts and I got him out on a mountain bike and took him on this nice trail that had some jumps," Edge said. "I’m cooking and my brother-in-law’s behind me with the GoPro and I hit this one jump that had been rained out a little bit, but I hadn’t done it since before we’d had a lot of rain. Instead of a nice slope, it was like boom, straight up. I went 'uh-oh.’ ”

Edge continued, saying that it was this incident that made him question why he wasn't wrestling anymore:

“As soon as I hit it, I said to myself ‘I’ve got to take an arm drag.’ So in the air, I unclipped my feet (from the pedals) and I just took an arm drag on the rocks and I rolled up and I was like Woah,’ he said. “I felt fine. I had a gnarly road rash on my hip and my elbow, but I was fine. I rolled up and I remember I said that people were going to see that and wonder why can’t I wrestle. That’s the first thing that went through my head. And it was the first question I asked myself, too.” [H/T: Toronto Sun]

While The Rated-R Superstar's days are numbered before he hangs his boots, he at least got to wrestle again after his career was brought to a screeching halt. Edge is in his fourth year since returning, and it has been 12 years since his first retirement.

Edge wants to wrestle Sheamus in WWE before retirement

Both Edge and Sheamus were together on the WWE roster prior to the former's first retirement but never got to face each other one-on-one inside the squared circle.

During a recent interview with Sportsnet Today, the 49-year-old WWE legend named the leader of The Brawling Brutes as someone he would like to get in the ring with:

"I'd love to get in there with Sheamus. Honestly, almost, maybe more than anybody. Because I feel like at this stage in our careers, and with the story that we could tell now, the kind of match we could have now, it'd be so much better than it would have been 15 years ago, ad he's a guy that no matter how many years we've both been in the company, we've never had a one-on-one match. That seems crazy to me. So I feel like that needs to be rectified." [H/T - Fightful]

While Sheamus once again came up short in winning the IC title at WWE WrestleMania 39, Edge ended his rivalry with The Judgment Day with a victory over Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell.

