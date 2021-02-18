Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 Changes WWE should make 

,

WWE presents its second main roster pay-per-view of the year on Sunday night, hot off the heels of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day last weekend. Elimination Chamber has traditionally become one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year. This year's show is expected to reveal who will be carry the WWE and Universal Championships heading into WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Chamber while Roman Reigns and a shot at the Universal Championship will be awaiting the victor of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match.

As of this writing, there are technically three official matches on the card. Lacey Evans will be pulled from her match against Asuka following her pregnancy announcement. Keith Lee's status for his United States Championship Match against Bobby Lashley and Riddle is also in doubt. For these reasons, changes are definitely expected ahead of this year's pay-per-view.

#5. Braun Strowman should be added to the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Braun Strowman was part of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. There, he confronted Adam Pearce about his omission from the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. The Monster Among Men seemed to blame Shane McMahon for overlooking him when he came up with the field for the match. Strowman could choose to force the issue with him if he's still left out of the bout.

That being said, ahead of this week's show, Strowman's last appearance was at the Royal Rumble. Now, he won't be part of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, either. It could be argued that there are several men in this match who are just there to fill the six slots, so they could easily be taken out.

Randy Orton is the most obvious choice because he's already had several Championship Matches in recent months. The Fiend might be the man that will take him out ahead of the match, and Strowman could take his place.

While Bray Wyatt has proven that he can invade the Chamber in the past, it seems like a much better plan to take Orton out ahead of the bout. Allowing Strowman to compete in the match could help re-establish him as a force to be reckoned with on the road to WrestleMania.