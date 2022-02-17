5 Betrayals that can happen at Elimination Chamber 2022 

Elimination Chamber 2022 is just a few days away, and it's the last premium live event that WWE will host ahead of WrestleMania 38. It takes place in Saudi Arabia, making it the first edition in four years to not go by the "Crown Jewel" or "Super ShowDown" name.

The main match, of course, is the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, as well as the Chamber match to determine the RAW Women's title contender at WrestleMania 38.

It will be a crucial turning point, and these are the possible betrayals that can happen at the show:

#5. Dominik turns on Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber

After the "It couple vs. Grit couple" feud ended at Royal Rumble, the two Hall of Famers would go on to take a small break. Neither had appearances in the men's or women's Royal Rumble, and The Miz and Maryse have continued to appear on television.

Since then, they have begun a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Now, towards the end of 2021, the father-son duo were on a losing streak, seemingly picking up losses every week. It was then reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that the break-up angle between the two was to start soon.

These reports were credible because it was clear that there was friction between the father-son duo on-screen. However, by January, they began to pick up momentum again, although the handling of them in the Royal Rumble summed up how bad the men's match was booked.

Either way, there isn't any friction at the moment, and it was recently reported that the angle was postponed. But if they're not facing each other at WrestleMania, then who will they be facing?

The only other realistic option for them is to be a part of the tag team title match at WrestleMania that usually involves multiple teams. They could finally have their moment in front of fans, with their first title win happening in the Thunderdome. They would lose it to The Usos soon after the crowds returned.

However, there could be another big twist. Dominik Mysterio could finally betray Rey Mysterio this Saturday in his match against The Miz. Elimination Chamber is the final premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania, and this is one of the most realistic betrayals that could happen.

The best part about it is it would happen abruptly without much of a build-up, making it a surprising betrayal.

