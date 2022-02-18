6 WWE Stars who desperately need to win at Elimination Chamber 2022

Elimination Chamber 2022 is a big and important event because it's one of the final stops on the road to WrestleMania 38. A lot of what happens on the Grandest Stagest will be set up in Saudi Arabia.

There are superstars who can afford to lose, and those who simply can't. Here are some surprising names of WWE superstars on this list who desperately need to win at Elimination Chamber 2022:

#6. Roman Reigns: Needs to end the Goldberg curse at Elimination Chamber

Goldberg and February don't go well together for a lot of WWE fans. It started in 2017 when Kevin Owens was at the peak of his entertaining Universal Championship reign.

It was a great run alongside Chris Jericho, and many fans felt that the duo was the only highlight of RAW post-brand split in 2016. SmackDown was a far superior brand in terms of quality, although that would change the following year.

Goldberg returned in 2016 and defeated Brock Lesnar. En route to his WrestleMania match against The Beast Incarnate, the WCW icon would win the Universal title in just 22 seconds from Owens, and many fans were unhappy.

Three years later at Super ShowDown 2020, The Fiend suffered a similar fate, except it was worse. Bray Wyatt's character was ten months into the new run and was by far the most protected character on the entire WWE roster. The audience was intrigued by his new persona and WWE was quick to have The Fiend become the Universal Champion.

It was going well until they decided to have Goldberg face him in February 2020 in Saudi Arabia. Little did fans realize that WWE fully intended on having Goldberg beat The Fiend clean. It was an underwhelming end and damaged The Fiend, arguably to the point of no return.

Roman Reigns faces Goldberg at Elimination Chamber in a match that was originally supposed to happen at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. It's going to be interesting to see what happens. It's hard to say that Reigns "desperately" needs to win anything because that's all he's been doing for over 530 days.

However, he desperately needs to be the one to end Goldberg's February "curse". The 55-year-old being the man to dethrone Reigns is a worst-case scenario.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B