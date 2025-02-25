Elimination Chamber would be the perfect time for Triple H to bring back former WWE star

Triple H and WWE Creative are gearing up for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, set to take place this Saturday, March 1, in Toronto, Canada. This is the final PLE for WWE before WrestleMania 41 and will determine who will challenge the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and the Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, respectively.

At the same time, Triple H could use this event to bring back a former star, Becky Lynch. The Man has been absent from WWE for nearly nine months and is a free agent.

The Man has reportedly signed with WWE but has yet to return to the company following her departure when her previous contract expired in June. Now, the Elimination Chamber appears to be the perfect spot for her to come back.

She could interfere in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner will go on to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Becky Lynch could interfere in the match and target a fellow female star, igniting a feud with her. It could be Bianca Belair, who may challenge Rhea Ripley if she wins the Chamber Match, or the returning Alexa Bliss.

Whoever she targets, though, is expected to be her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

She could challenge Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41

The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, retained her title on RAW after defeating Dakota Kai. She was then attacked by Ivy Nile, who made a statement expressing her desire to be the next challenger for the title.

Nile could get a title shot against Lyra as the Road to WrestleMania continues, but Becky might show up at the Elimination Chamber, cutting a promo as a heel and stating that she wants to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. It would make sense for Triple H and WWE Creative to go down that way since Becky was a mentor to Lyra before her contract expired.

Triple H could insert Becky Lynch into the Women's World Championship Match

Becky Lynch could show up at the final moments of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and confront the winner, hinting at a match at WrestleMania 41.

This way, Triple H and WWE Creative could have The Man go to RAW next Monday and cut a promo on her desire to reclaim the Women's World Championship.

That way, she would set the stage for a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41, where Rhea Ripley would face not only the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but also Becky Lynch.

