Eric Bischoff finds AEW promos more exciting than WWE product

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

It feels real!

When it comes to promos, AEW is on fire. If there is something AEW has over every other promotion, it's their commitment to mostly unscripted promos. Whether it's Cody, Chris Jericho, or Jon Moxley, most wrestling fans love those segments.

It also seems that a former WWE Executive Director of SmackDown believes the same thing. On his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff said that the less scripted promos of AEW are better than WWE's overly-scripted ones. He believes that they feel more organic and real. Bischoff explained: (H/T 411 Mania)

"The less scripted a promo is, it’s so much better. That’s one of the things that I think is, that I really enjoy about AEW over the WWE product, is the interviews tend to just feel so much more organic and real to me. It’s the favorite part of, it’s not just because I’ve been in the business for 30 years, for me the best part of wrestling as a fan was always the promos, always. Those are the things I remember when I think back to when I was a kid and even growing up in Detroit when I was really young, seven, eight, nine years old, watching wrestling, certainly by the time I got to Minneapolis, I remember some of the matches, but I remember a lot more of the promos."

Bischoff also praised Chris Jericho who like Ric Flair and Arn Anderson is able to think on his feet and just cut a promo in the moment. He explained: (H/T 411 Mania)

"When you get a guy like Ric Flair, Arn Anderson now, and there were others, Chris Jericho’s certainly at that level, that can go out there, they know the point they are going to make but they don’t know exactly how they’re going to make it until they’re in the moment, those are the interviews that really make me love the product."

Bishoff isn't wrong in his critique. AEW has some of the best promo guys in the business, including MJF and there's no doubting that.