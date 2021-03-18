Eric Bischoff to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Bischoff will be a part of the Class of 2021, alongside Molly Holly, as well as the Class of 2020, next month.

On this week's After The Bell podcast, SmackDown commentator and host of the show Corey Graves had Eric Bischoff as his guest. Graves made the announcement to Bischoff that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. An emotional Bischoff was thankful and surprised by the announcement. Here's what Eric Bischoff had to say:

"Wow! Thank you. I don't know quite what to say. Wow. It's awesome. It'll take a few minutes. Wow - it's all I got. For a guy that won't shut the hell up on his own podcast, I don't have anything to say, I'm just speechless. Wow. This is going to take a minute. This is just... I'm not going to lie to you because every year around this time I get e-mails and social media asking, I've always been pretty good about keeping it out of my mind. I don't think about it, never have, to any real degree. But, you look at some of the names associated - many of the names, all of the names - with the WWE Hall of Fame. I'm going to personalize this one for me.

"The thing that occurs to me now, when I first started working in sports entertainment for Verne Gagne in 1987, I knew nothing, I was a big wrestling fan, I had no experience, it was a wide-eyed opportunity for me and put Verne up on a pedestal and to think that if someone would've come up to me and said in 20-21, you and Verne Gagne are to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, my head would've exploded."

TOMORROW: @EBischoff sits down with @WWEGraves and @VicJosephWWE for an #AfterTheBell you won't want to miss! Listen and subscribe on @spotifypodcasts or wherever you get your podcasts!

https://t.co/N8AQimfKWs — WWE After The Bell (@AfterTheBellWWE) March 17, 2021

Eric Bischoff said that being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is overwhelming. Bischoff said he loves the Hall of Fame event and called it "special".

Eric Bischoff didn't think he'd be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Eric Bischoff revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year that he didn't think he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"It's funny. It's almost like clockwork. I start getting those questions every year by around January. I don't think about it. Honestly, I don't. The only time the thought forms in my mind is when I have to answer a question like this. First of all, to be honest, I don't think it's going to happen for a variety of reasons."

This year's WWE Hall of Fame will not just include the Class of 2021, but the Class of 2020 as well, as the event could not be held last year.

Advertisement

Can’t wait for this to drop tomorrow - @EBischoff is someone who influenced a generation including myself and @WWEGraves #AfterTheBell https://t.co/FJi6I4bRMI — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) March 17, 2021

Please H/T After The Bell and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.