"What a jacka*s" - Eric Bischoff on why he disliked WWE legend

WWE legend Lex Luger didn't make a good first impression on Eric Bischoff when the former joined WCW.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was in charge of WCW when Luger was re-signed by the company in 1995. Luger had a five-year run with WCW between 1987 and 1992, before returning to the company three years later.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bischoff said that Luger didn't treat those around him well and focused on just himself, which Bischoff didn't like about him.

"I watched how he carried himself, number one, and how he treated other people, and that's what turned me off because he was just so focused on himself. That was my perception because I didn't know Lex. So you only know what you see, which is, you know, something I'm working on every single day, not to judge people by my first impressions. But I didn't have that frame of mind at the time, so I just thought, man, this cat's a jacka*s," said Bischoff.

Bischoff continued and said he don't want to have anything with Luger:

"I just don't ever want to have anything to do with him. With me interviewing him, working with him, technically speaking - professional, never, never unprofessional. But I just thought, man, 'what a jacka*s.'" [From 8:20 to 9:00]

Bischoff said that he became even more "anti-Luger" when it was revealed that Luger had struck Miss Elizabeth when the two were a couple in the early-2000s.

WWE veteran says Lex Luger was difficult to work with

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Dutch Mantell opened up about Lex Luger, who he says was the most difficult person to work with in pro wrestling.

"Lex Luger was probably the worst. He would talk about himself in the third person and say, 'I don't think Lex would do that.' I wanted to reach over and open-hand slap him at one time," said Mantell.

Mantell also revealed that Luger wasn't keen on working with him as he felt that Mantell wasn't worth sharing the ring with.

