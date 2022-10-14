Eva Marie: What happened the last time she returned to WWE?

Eva Marie was one of the most talked about superstars in WWE due to her heelish character. Although she was mostly a solo competitor during her initial run with the company, she was aligned with Doudrop for her second tenure.

After initially signing in 2013, Marie was released from her contract in 2017 but came back three years later. After rumors about her return circulated, it was announced that Eva would return to the company to face Naomi on RAW.

On a June 2020 episode, the former Total Divas star did return, but she didn't compete in the ring. While Naomi waited inside the ring, the returning superstar made her entrance alongside Doudrop (fka Piper Niven).

The former NXT UK Superstar competed in the match and scored a swift victory against the former SmackDown Women's Champion. However, it was announced that Eva Marie was the winner.

The two stars continued teaming up and even engaged in a feud with Alexa Bliss which ended at the 2021 SummerSlam event. Not only did Eva lose at the Biggest Party of the Summer, but Doudrop also turned on her on the same night.

Eva Marie's last appearance in WWE came in September of that same year when Shayna Baszler attacked her on RAW. Due to budget cuts, the 38-year-old was part of the company's mass release in November 2021.

Eva Marie recently teased WWE return and alliance with top star

The former star kept herself busy after the release and even starred in a few movies. However, it looks like her interest in wrestling never faded away.

Bray Wyatt's surprise return during Extreme Rules caused a lot of chatter among fans, especially because of the Firefly Funhouse characters that appeared alongside him. Multiple names like Liv Morgan and even Bo Dallas were speculated as the identities behind the masked entities.

Eva Marie added her name to the list after she tweeted a video with Bliss' Lilly doll. The caption read how she would return to the promotion if she made the shot. Before the doll went completely inside the bin, the video ended before showing Wyatt's logo.

At this moment, there is still no news on whether Marie will return to the Stamford-based promotion or even align with The Eater of Worlds. However, it will still be interesting to see if she does return as part of the Wyatt 6.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes