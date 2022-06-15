It may shock some in the WWE Universe to know that NXT has been around for twelve years now. NXT today is not the same version of the show that premiered in 2010, however.

Initially, NXT was a game-show style competition program. It did involve wrestling, but it also included challenges ranging from obstacle courses to carrying barrels to cutting promos on the spot. The competitors were known as NXT Rookies. Each rookie was assigned an established WWE star who was known as their Pro.

The Pros in the first season of NXT ranged from former world champions to stars who were popular mid-carders. While some of these Pros are still featured on WWE programming today, many are in other promotions.

The following list consists of every pro from the first season of NXT.

#8 Chris Jericho was the Pro for NXT's first winner

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was a Pro on the first season of NXT. He mentored a young British star known as Wade Barrett. Under Jericho's tutelage, Barrett went on to win the season.

Jericho joined WWE in 1999. During his stay with the promotion, he won numerous titles. He was the first WWE Undisputed Champion. During his time with the company, he began taking more time off for outside projects. Jericho left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018. Today, he competes in All Elite Wrestling.

#7 Matt Hardy paired up with a daredevil

Matt Hardy on NXT

Matt Hardy was the Pro assigned to Justin Gabriel, who called himself The Darewolf. He was very similar to both Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. He liked wild stunts. The two fit together perfectly. Gabriel didn't win the season, but he did survive for a while.

Hardy appeared for WWE as an enhancement talent for several years before signing with the company in 1998. He and his brother Jeff were one of the defining tag teams of the Attitude Era. He and WWE parted ways a few times. The most recent was in 2020 when his contract expired. Matt, like Jericho, now competes in All Elite Wrestling.

#6 William Regal struggled to connect with his rookie

Skip Sheffield and William Regal

William Regal mentored Skip Sheffield in NXT. The Corn-Fed Meathead didn't have much in common with the British star. As a result, the pairing never really clicked. Despite his physique, Skip didn't make it far into the season.

The Blackpool native is a legend in professional wrestling. He first began wrestling in England in 1983. After a stay with WCW, Regal joined WWE in 1998. His time with the company was brief due to his demons, but he later returned in 2000.

Regal won multiple mid-card titles during his run with the company. He also became one of the longest-tenured authority figures in wrestling history. Regal was released this year and now works for All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Christian mentored Heath Slater

Heath Slater and Christian

Christian was a mentor to NXT Rookie Heath Slater. The One Man Rock Band showed a lot of promise, but the two stars never developed much of an on-screen chemistry. Slater was a white-meat babyface at the time. He didn't yet show the charisma he'd display later. Despite that, he still made it through much of the season.

Captain Charisma first signed with WWE in 1998. He'd spend the bulk of his career there. While he did leave for a run with TNA Wrestling, he later returned in 2009. He won the ECW Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship during this time with WWE.

Unfortunately, Christian started suffering from concussions. This led the former Intercontinental Champion to retire. Years later, he returned for the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Following that bout, he joined All Elite Wrestling, where he competes on occasion.

#4 The Miz was at odds with Daniel Bryan

WWE Network @WWENetwork



Bryan and “So, I don’t like Mike, right. I don’t like Miz. But I respect him.” — @WWEDanielBryanBryan and @mikethemiz sound off on their nearly decade-long rivalry in this bonus scene from #WWE24 : The Miz. “So, I don’t like Mike, right. I don’t like Miz. But I respect him.” — @WWEDanielBryan Bryan and @mikethemiz sound off on their nearly decade-long rivalry in this bonus scene from #WWE24: The Miz. https://t.co/RBu2OiGF6D

Daniel Bryan was one of the first two stars eliminated from NXT. Part of that was down to his relationship with his Pro, The Miz. The Miz and Bryan were like oil and water. The two didn't gel at all. Instead, the pair were regularly at each other's throats.

The Miz was first seen by the WWE Universe when he participated in Tough Enough. He later signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Most Must See Superstar still remains with the promotion to this day. He's held numerous championships, including the WWE Title. The Miz is also a star of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network.

#3 Carlito's rookie was the first to be eliminated

Carlito and Michael Tarver

Carlito's NXT Rookie was the first man to be eliminated from the show. Michael Tarver was paired up with the cool superstar. Unfortunately, the pairing didn't stand out very much. Tarver was a wildcard. He also mentioned how maybe he should be the first to be eliminated and WWE listened.

The former United States Champion began wrestling in 2000. His dad is a WWE Hall of Famer. After developing in Puerto Rico, Carlito was signed to WWE in 2003. He was called up to the main roster in 2004 where he'd remain until he was released in 2010. During his tenure with the company, Carlito captured the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and tag team gold.

#2 R-Truth's rookie went on to be featured in a Marvel series

R-Truth's NXT Rookie was a star who many felt could win the entire thing. David Otunga had an amazing physique. In general, his look was striking. Otunga made it all the way to the finals but unfortunately ended up on the losing side. He's gone on to feature in movies and TV shows, including the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Truth has had a legendary run in WWE. While the charismatic superstar has never won a world title in the company, he has had more longevity than most. He was first signed in 1999 before being released in 2002. He returned to WWE in 2008 and has remained a regular since. R-Truth is also known for holding the WWE 24/7 Championship over fifty times.

#1 CM Punk was not impressed with his rookie

Darren Young and the Straight Edge Society

Darren Young had the unfortunate distinction of being CM Punk's NXT Rookie. When Punk and Young were paired together, the Straight Edge Superstar was in the midst of his Straight Edge Society era. He was flanked by Luke Gallows and Serena. The faction did not click with Young's partying lifestyle. Ultimately, Young didn't make it to the end.

CM Punk had a successful independent career before signing with WWE in 2005. He debuted on the main roster in 2006. He went on to win numerous championships, including the WWE Championship. He's been a world champion on multiple occasions. Punk walked out of WWE in 2014. Today, he’s back in professional wrestling. He currently holds the AEW Championship, but is expected to be out of action for a while due to a foot injury.

The first season of NXT was special. While the series was nothing like what the brand would become, it helped usher in new stars. Now that you've seen every Pro from the first season of NXT, click here to read about the rookies.

