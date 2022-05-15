Every rookie from the first season of NXT

WWE once took eight wrestlers from Florida Championship Wrestling and created an entirely new show called NXT with the aforementioned FCW talent at the forefront. NXT, an attempt to find the next breakout star, was born out of the ashes of WWE ECW on February 23rd, 2010.

This isn't the brand we know and love today, but instead a hybrid of a traditional wrestling program with interviews and matches mixed with reality series style competition and voting. Eight rookies were paired up with eight pros who were already part of the main roster, and eventually the rookies were eliminated based on results from the Pro's Poll.

The rookies featured include Wade Barrett, Michael Tarver, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield, Justin Gabriel, and Daniel Bryan. Below are all the rookies from the first season in the order they were eliminated and what they did after the season ended.

#8. Michael Tarver's NXT run ended early - by his own choosing

Michael Tarver on NXT

The very first person eliminated in NXT season one was Michael Tarver. With a 1-7 record, Carlito struggled to control his rookie's rage. When asked who should be eliminated, Tarver bizzarely said himself. WWE management eliminated him from the competition on May 11th, 2010.

Unfortunately for Tarver, he also had the shortest run with WWE. He joined The Nexus after season one ended and was part of the SummerSlam main event, but he tore his groin months later and was kicked out of the group to recover. He was never used again in a major role, claiming heat with John Cena and for working closely with Vince McMahon. WWE released him from his contract in 2011. Michael Tarver has since wrestled for the Indies and even New Japan, and recently released Christian Hip-Hop music.

#7. Daniel Bryan had a record of 0-10 on NXT

Daniel Bryan on NXT's first season

Just as Michael Tarver was eliminated by management, so was Daniel Bryan. Being by far the best known rookie in the competition, the former indie and international sensation had a confrontational relationship with his Pro, The Miz. That, paired with kayfabe bad luck and different stumbling blocks, led to Bryan having a 0-10 record on the program. When asked about who should be eliminated, he mentioned that based on the record, it should be him. This led to management deciding if he didn't believe he could win, he shouldn't be there. Thus, he was eliminated on May 11th, 2010.

Bryan was part of Nexus before being released by WWE and then rehired within a few months in 2010. Afterwards, his career reached extremely high heights, capturing multiple world titles, main eventing WrestleMania, appearing on reality shows, and being part of numerous memorable feuds and matches. In 2021, his contract with WWE expired and since then he joined All Elite Wrestling.

#6. Skip Sheffield failed in the NXT Pro's Poll

Skip Sheffield and Daniel Bryan on NXT

While Tarver and Bryan effectively eliminated themselves, Skip Sheffield was the first wrestler to be voted out via the Pro's Poll. Despite having a hulking physique and an experienced Pro William Regal, the country bumpkin Skip only had a 2-5 win-loss record and was thus booted off of the show on May 11th, 2010.

From Tough Enough to NXT to the Nexus, his career had frequent stutter steps but he'd eventually find his place on the main roster, being briefly managed by Paul Heyman, feuding with CM Punk for the WWE Championship, and later capturing the Intercontinental Title. Later, in 2016 he was released from WWE.

#5. The partying ways didn't help Darren Young win NXT season 1

Darren Young on NXT season 1

Mr. No Day Off Darren Young was the fourth to be eliminated from NXT season one. While he didn't necessarily impress on the show, he did have a unique relationship with his Pro, CM Punk. Punk was openly less-than-fond of the rookie, who was a partier and Punk was pushing his straight-edge lifestyle at the time. This dynamic made for an interesting pair. Still, it wasn't enough to keep him in the competition and despite a 7-4 record, he was eventually voted out on May 18th, 2010.

Following his stint on the show, Darren joined Nexus before eventually finding himself returning to NXT for the Redemption season. There he began his tag team, the Prime Time Players, with Titus O'Neil. The duo eventually captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. Beyond that, his time on the main roster may best be remembered for his partnership with Bob Backlund and having underrated gems on WWE Superstars and other b-shows. In 2017, Young was released from WWE and has since competed in the indies, in the NWA, and for New Japan as Fred Rosser.

#4. The One Man Band outlasted half of the NXT competition

Heath Slater was the fifth to be eliminated from NXT season one. The One Man Rock Band made it through half the field before coming up short and being voted out on May 25th, 2010. His Pro was Christian, and he had a solid but unspectacular record of 5-6, ultimately losing more matches than he won.

Following his time on the show, Heath had an incredibly memorable WWE career. While he was primarily in a low-card or losing role, he made the most out of every single one. He feuded with legends, fought for a job because he's got kids, and was part of a plethora of teams and stables including The Nexus, The Corre, 3MB, Slater Gator, the Social Outcasts, and a team with Rhyno that led to a Smackdown Tag Team Championship win. Heath was released in 2020 which led to him joining Impact Wrestling and eventually reforming his team with the Rhino.

#3. Justin Gabriel nearly made it all the way

Justin Gabriel on the first season of NXT

June 1st, 2010 was the final episode of season one. In this episode, the top three were narrowed down to be the final one - the winner of the season and WWE's next breakout star. Third place was the best for Justin Gabriel in the competition despite having a 7-4 record. The South African native was paired up with Matt Hardy, who was fitting as Gabriel and was one of the most athletic stars of the season. He wowed the audience with his 450 Splash before facing elimination. He later joined The Nexus.

Gabriel found success in WWE with three tag title wins alongside fellow season one alumni Heath Slater. Beyond that, though, he failed to find his footing and was then released at his own request in January 2015. From there, he competed as PJ Black and showed up in numerous companies including TNA, Lucha Underground, NWA, and most notably, Ring of Honor.

#2. David Otunga was the runner up of NXT season 1

David Otunga on NXT

The runner-up in the first season of NXT may surprise some, but in 2010 hopes were held high for David Otunga. He had an incredible look - including a great physique. He was paired off with the charismatic R-Truth. Plus, while competing on NXT, he was given a major spotlight by being a guest RAW General Manager and shared ring with John Cena. While his in-ring work didn't scream superstar, the rest of him did, which is likely what landed him in second place. He had a 6-5 record by the end of the season and was later part of both the Nexus and New Nexus.

Following his run on the show and in Nexus, Otunga's time in WWE may be best remembered for embracing his real-life law degree and serving as a legal advisor to John Laurinitis, among others. This relationship led him to lead Team Johnny in a twelve-man tag team match at WrestleMania 28. David would wrestle less and less frequently, eventually transitioning to pre-show panels and commentary while also focusing on acting jobs away from WWE.

#1. Wade Barrett won the first season of NXT

Stu Bennett @StuBennett



Hell of a night with a RED-HOT crowd in attendance. Thanks for joining us in the insanity! Mean-muggin’ with the ‘Human Ken Doll’ @VicJosephWWE at tonight’s #WWENXT Hell of a night with a RED-HOT crowd in attendance. Thanks for joining us in the insanity! #BOOOOOOM Mean-muggin’ with the ‘Human Ken Doll’ @VicJosephWWE at tonight’s #WWENXT. Hell of a night with a RED-HOT crowd in attendance. Thanks for joining us in the insanity! #BOOOOOOM https://t.co/wKmtqmL5o7

Wade Barrett was an early favorite for the first season of the show. Billed at 6'7", he stood out immediately. Plus, his Pro was former multi-time world champion Chris Jericho, who immediately helped shine a spotlight on the Englishman. With a record of 8-5, he had one of the better win-loss ratios of the season too. Taking all of that into account, it came as no surprise that the man who'd later become known as "Bad News" won the entire season.

Barrett had an impressive career after his NXT season one success. He went on to lead the Nexus, the Corre, and was involved in the League of Nations which saw him rub shoulders with some of the best WWE Superstars of all time, participate in the main event of Summerslam, win the Intercontinental Championship on five separate occasions, and he would even become WWE King of the Ring in 2015.

After popular runs like Bad News Barrett and King Barrett, Wade requested his release and left WWE in 2015. At the time, he appeared in or did commentary on several promotions including the NWA, World of Sport, and even Lucha Underground before returning to WWE and the black and gold brand as a commentator in 2010.

Following Barrett's victory, all eight of the rookies would collectively debut on RAW as the Nexus and in time would splinter off on their own. No matter where the NXT season 1 rookies ended up, though, the show was packed with talent and ultimately helped lay the groundwork for the show the WWE Universe knows and loves today.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali