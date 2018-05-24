Every single Money in the Bank PPV ranked from worst to best

Money in the Bank is consistently one of the best WWE shows every year, but which one is the best?

Divesh Merani CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 01:24 IST

Money In The Bank has always been a high-quality pay-per-view.

In 2010, WWE decided to name a pay-per-view event after one of its annual showpiece matches. The Money in the Bank ladder match was a WrestleMania tradition since 2005, and soon received a pay-per-view of the same name in 2010. WWE Money in the Bank has been an annual staple on the WWE calendar ever since.

With the guarantee of at least one or two good matches on the card, the Money in the Bank PPV has been consistently enjoyed for years now. Sometimes, the non-ladder matches also provide some high-quality wrestling and the pay-per-view has become a bigger deal. Big enough to be considered as the fifth biggest pay-per-view event on the WWE calendar.

Every year, Money in the Bank is rated among the top shows produced by WWE. Here are all eight events ranked from worst to best, on the basis of quality. The perfect mix of crazy high-spots, brilliant storytelling and excellent wrestling provides the key to the best events on this list.

#8 Money in the Bank 2017

Ellsworth unhooked the Women's briefcase.

WHEN: June 18, 2017

WHERE: Scottrade Center, St. Louis

LADDER MATCHES: The show opened and closed with the two Money in the Bank ladder matches. The first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match was spoiled by a horrendous booking decision when James Ellsworth climbed the ladder and unhooked the briefcase for Carmella. This was a cheap finish to what was supposed to be a monumental match.

The main event did not give us a satisfying end either, as Baron Corbin grabbed the briefcase. He would lose his cash-in match to Jinder Mahal just before Summerslam, rendering the men's ladder match pointless.

The best moment of the match was when AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had an intense stare-down and teased a future match at a later date. This year at Money in the Bank, they will be facing each other in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Championship.

REST OF THE CARD: Jinder Mahal retained his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in front of his father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, and other WWE legends including Ric Flair and Sgt. Slaughter, in what was a fairly average title match.

The New Day and The Usos started their classic feud with a good but unsatisfying match, as The Usos intentionally got counted out.

Naomi beat Lana to retain her SmackDown Live Women's Championship in a match which wasn't very good, while we saw the debut of Mike and Maria Kanellis and "The Power of Love".

The only brand-exclusive Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a letdown because there were literally no crowd-satisfying finishes throughout the show.

ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE THIS SHOW: Unsatisfying