Every WWE Championship and the youngest superstars to hold them

At the moment, WWE has 21 championships spread out across four different brands. RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK all have a variety of titles with a few floating around in between as well.

Today we'll be looking to go over every single WWE Championship and look at the youngest superstars to ever win them. Alongside brand-specific titles, we've also got the 24/7 Title and the WWE Women's Tag Titles.

We'll be kicking things off with the former, and it may shock you to know that the youngest 24/7 Champion isn't even a contracted WWE Superstar.

#21 WWE 24/7 Championship

The 24/7 Championship is often considered to be R-Truth's personal title. Whether he holds the belt or not, nobody is more associated with it than Truth. Still, though he holds the record for most reigns with the championship at 52, he's nowhere near the youngest WWE 24/7 Champion.

In fact, that claim doesn't even belong to a current member of the WWE roster. At 26 years of age, Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny is the youngest to ever hold the 24/7 Championship. Considering Bunny wasn't actually pinned for the title, we can also unofficially say that he's the longest reigning 24/7 Champion of all time.

#20 WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship

This is a very important distinction. The current Cruiserweight Championship and the one that was retired back in 2007 are entirely different titles. Knowing that, we're not going to be counting any of the WCW or Ruthless Aggression WWE reigns.

However, if you're curious enough, we looked into that too. As far as WCW went, the youngest Cruiserweight Champion was Rey Mysterio at 21. Oddly enough, the youngest to hold WWE's version of the title, Hornswoggle, was also 21 when he won it.

As far as the new title, which was introduced in the finals of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, there have been sixteen different champions. Current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida is the oldest to hold the title at 38. The youngest to ever wear the gold was also the one to bring it to NXT in the first place.

Originally, the Cruiserweight Championship was a staple of 205 Live and 205 Live only. Cruiserweights would occasionally show up at RAW, but the focus stayed on the Purple Brand. But on the October 9th, 2019 edition of NXT, Lio Rush overcame Drew Gulak to capture the title. He was merely 25 years old.

This was when the Cruiserweight Championship was dubbed the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and has since been seen on 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK respectively.

#19 WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Titles

Winners of the NXT Women's Dusty Cup from earlier this year, Raquel González and Dakota Kai, earned a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. However, after some flagrant interference by Adam Pearce, keeping the titles on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the Black and Gold brand decided to make their own belts.

In the title's brief history, we've seen four different teams hold them. The Way holds a pretty unique distinction, as the individual members of the team both have a record. Candace LeRae, at 35, is the oldest to hold the gold, while Indi Hartwell, at 24, is the youngest.

