Every WWE King of the Ring winner: Where are they now?

Bret Hart, Steve Austin, and Booker T have all been King of the Ring

In just a few weeks, the WWE Universe will receive a new monarch, as the 2019 King of the Ring will be decided at Clash of Champions.

Over the years, there have been good kings and bad kings, but each Superstar who wore the crown could brag that they had done what so few other stars had been able to.

Here we look at every single winner of the WWE King of the Ring tournament, what happened to them after, and where are they now.

1985: Don Muraco

The first King of the Ring

The original King, Don Muraco, captured the crown at a live event in Foxborough, Massachusetts, defeating the Iron Sheik.

In 2004, Muraco was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and inducted his manager, Mr. Fuji, three years later. He currently resides in Hawaii.

1986: Harley Race

Race would wear his crown with pride

Known as one of the toughest men in wrestling, Harley Race became King Harley by defeating former WWF Champion, Pedro Morales, in the finals.

Also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, Race is known as the very first US Champion, but sadly died earlier this month, aged 76.

1987: Randy Savage

The Macho King ruled over the WWF in the late 1980s

The Macho Man became the Macho King by last defeating King Kong Bundy in 1987. From there, Savage would become a two-time WWF Champion and a four-time WCW World Champion.

Savage sadly died of a heart attack in 2011 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 by his brother, The Genius.

1988: Ted DiBiase

The Million Dollar Man would become the Million Dollar King

The Million Dollar Man added a new prize to his wardrobe by becoming King in 1988, defeating the reigning monarch, Randy Savage, in the finals.

DiBiase would retire from the ring in 1993, and would later be ordained as a Christian minister. He recently captured the 24/7 Championship at RAW Reunion.

1989: Tito Santana

Santana has kept himself busy in his later years

Santana would defeat his former Strikeforce partner, Rick The Model in 1989 to claim the title of King of the Ring.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, Santana still makes bookings in wrestling and teaches at the New Jersey-based Independent Wrestling Federation.

