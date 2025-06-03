Every WWE participant confirmed for Men’s 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The 2025 Men’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match promises to be electrifying, with some of the most impressive stars in the industry set to compete in the match. The premium live event is set to be live in Inglewood, California, this weekend, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high.

Considering the battlefield that is set for this Saturday, massive action is expected to unfold. Top stars have qualified to compete in the ladder match, and one of them could have a career-altering night. Let’s take a look at the stars who are set to compete in the match.

#6. El Grande Americano

The development of El Grande Americano into a singles star has been phenomenal till now. With Chad Gable potentially behind the mask, the star has proved to be sensational in the ring and stole a victory against CM Punk and AJ Styles on the final WWE RAW before MITB.

While it is highly unlikely that the star would pick a victory, it is clear that he could make a name for himself with a massive impact to cement his position on the roster.

#5. Andrade

Andrade punched his ticket to Money in the Bank on the May 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, picking an unlikely victory against Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu in a brutal Triple Threat qualifier. The star is set to make his second appearance in a MITB match, with the possibility of changing his career path altogether.

A possible victory at the premium live event could change the landscape of the company and prove to be a massive shocker for millions around the world.

#4. Penta

Penta secured his first Money in the Bank opportunity by defeating Dragon Lee and Chad Gable in a wild Triple Threat match on the May 26 edition of WWE RAW. The star has been making headlines with his performances for a long time now, and this massive opportunity could end up getting him a top spot on the roster.

Penta picking a potential victory at Money in the Bank could end up giving him all the spotlight, with an opportunity to make headlines with a world title victory.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight joined the field after a clean win over Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura on the May 23 episode of WWE SmackDown. The star has had a great run as the United States Champion over the past few months, and with the title off him now, he has his eyes set on the World Championship.

Knight has been at the top of this game for quite some time now, and could end up making headlines with a MITB potential victory in California.

#2. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa claimed his spot on May 16 during SmackDown, defeating Rey Fénix and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat war. The star has not been in the top spot that he claims to have on the blue brand, but with his Money in the Bank qualification, Sikoa is seemingly set to regain power.

With JC Mateo also on his side now, Sikoa using the numbers advantage to pick a victory in California would end up making headlines all around the globe.

#1. WWE RAW's new leader, Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been at the top of the entire WWE roster since his victory at WrestleMania, followed by the development of his massive faction. The Visionary qualified for the match after a victory against Finn Balor and Sami Zayn, and considering the path of dominance he has been on, he could be dubbed as the frontrunner for this year’s match.

However, his recent feud with CM Punk has been quite sensational on its own, and the Best in the World could end up interfering in the MITB match. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the stars collide this Saturday.

